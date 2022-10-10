Read full article on original website
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Tevin Coleman signed to 49ers active roster
The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Tevin Coleman to the 53-man roster. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Coleman proved that he still has some juice left this past Sunday, posting 67 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores on 11 touches. The veteran back should continue to see snaps behind Jeff Wilson going forward and is a deep league flex2 option against the Atlanta Falcons. Coleman is the 50th-ranked running back in FantasyPros ECR for Week 6.
49ers open practice window for LB Curtis Robinson
According to the NFL transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for linebacker Curtis Robinson. He landed on San Francisco's injured reserve list on August 31 due to an ankle injury sustained during the team's final preseason game. Robinson, 24, entered the league in 2021 as...
The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster
The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Marcus Mariota will be pleased with Kyle Pitts injury update for Week 6 vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed the first game of his career last week due to a hamstring issue. But luckily for quarterback Marcus Mariota, it appears that Pitts could return to the field in Week 6 for a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. During an appearance...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll and travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Week 6. The 49ers have taken over the NFC West but are entering this game with some key injuries. Here are our San Francisco 49ers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Falcons.
NFL source: Seahawks to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense; practice squad first
If you can play linebacker — if you can still play linebacker — the Seahawks have a spot for you. An NFL source told The News Tribune that Seattle is planning to bring back its former first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin on a contract, initially to the team’s practice squad.
49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad
The move comes after Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. "He has some swelling. We'll see how it goes throughout the week," head coach Kyle Shanahan noted on Monday before adding that the 49ers planned to work out kickers, just in case.
