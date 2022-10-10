ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Tevin Coleman signed to 49ers active roster

The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Tevin Coleman to the 53-man roster. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Coleman proved that he still has some juice left this past Sunday, posting 67 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores on 11 touches. The veteran back should continue to see snaps behind Jeff Wilson going forward and is a deep league flex2 option against the Atlanta Falcons. Coleman is the 50th-ranked running back in FantasyPros ECR for Week 6.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
49erswebzone

49ers open practice window for LB Curtis Robinson

According to the NFL transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for linebacker Curtis Robinson. He landed on San Francisco's injured reserve list on August 31 due to an ankle injury sustained during the team's final preseason game. Robinson, 24, entered the league in 2021 as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad

The move comes after Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. "He has some swelling. We'll see how it goes throughout the week," head coach Kyle Shanahan noted on Monday before adding that the 49ers planned to work out kickers, just in case.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy