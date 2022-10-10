Read full article on original website
Related
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Anniversary With Date Night at CMT Artists of the Year
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn shared a great moment to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The dynamic duo attended the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. Kane Brown was among the honorees at the event as one of the people that dominated country music over the past year. Check out his post from the event below.
Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and More Score Multiple AMA Nominations
It’s a big year for country music at the American Music Awards, and Carrie Underwood is among the artists at the top. The “Ghost Story” singer picked up two nominations. She’s up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Cody Johnson actually tops all...
Luke Bryan Mourns the Loss of Former ‘American Idol’ Runner Up Willie Spence
American Idol judge Luke Bryan is remembering Willie Spence following the news that the Season 19’s runner-up tragically lost his life on Oct. 11. “Willie really did light up every room he walked into,” Bryan wrote on Twitter. “He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed.”
Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death
Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Miranda Lambert Gets Sweet Welcome Home Surprise From Husband After Vegas Residency
While enjoying a much-needed break before returning to Las Vegas next month, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram account to share the sweet welcome home surprise she received from her husband Brandon McLoughlin. In the social media post, Miranda Lambert revealed that her husband made her a delicious meal as...
2022 CMT Awards Presenters and Performers Revealed
The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, October 14. The list of performers and presenters has been revealed ahead of the show. A press release was sent out about the awards show. Presenters include Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille, and Shane McAnally.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Voice’ Fans React to Blake Shelton Leaving the Show
Fans of The Voice are all getting the news, and it is not easy to handle. Blake Shelton is stepping away from the singing competition series. That’s right, after this season, the country music singer that has been the anchor of the series since its first season is calling it quits.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Green Day Reissue Fifth Album ‘Nimrod’ for 25th Anniversary, Share Demo Circa 1997
Originally released on Oct. 14, 1997, Green Day’s Nimrod followed the band’s Insomniac and found the band experimenting with ska, folk, surfer rock, and crossing other genres, and birthed one of their biggest hits, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”. To mark the 25th anniversary of the...
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Teases Big Things Coming in New Photo
Since making his Instagram debut a few weeks ago, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has been (characteristically) quiet. While fans of the hit neo-Western are, of course, looking forward to the premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season, Luke Grimes fans are also chomping at the bit as the veteran actor recently announced his brand new career in country music. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday with his second-ever post, the actor and singer promised fans that big things are coming in the near future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Chase Rice Honors His Late Father With Powerful Unreleased Song on the Grand Ole Opry
Chase Rice is paying tribute to his late father. During a recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry, the “Eyes on You” singer took the opportunity to break out a new song. The track is called “For a Day.” Check out a video of the performance below.
Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.” Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you...
WATCH: Travis Tritt Gets Surprise Visit From Deer His Wife ‘Raised From a Baby’
Travis Tritt had an encounter with an old friend recently. A deer that his wife… The post WATCH: Travis Tritt Gets Surprise Visit From Deer His Wife ‘Raised From a Baby’ appeared first on Outsider.
PETS・
Dustin Lynch Brings Little Girl on Stage for Adorable Duet of ‘Party Mode’
Dustin Lynch had some adorable help singing his hit single Party Mode at a recent… The post Dustin Lynch Brings Little Girl on Stage for Adorable Duet of ‘Party Mode’ appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cody Johnson Is the Most-Nominated Artist at 2022 American Music Awards
Cody Johnson has more nominations than any other country music artist at the American Music… The post Cody Johnson Is the Most-Nominated Artist at 2022 American Music Awards appeared first on Outsider.
Willie Nelson Releases ‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ from Upcoming Album ‘Live at Budokan’
Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence’s Family Speaks Out After His Death
After the death of American Idol star Willie Spence, 23, his family is speaking out at the first press conference after his death. Spence died as a result of an auto accident. The family spoke at Spence’s grandmother’s house in Florida. They expressed how heartbroken they are at Spence’s death.
The Marty Smith Podcast: Jordan Davis Shares the Story of How He Got Discovered While Performing in Nashville
If you’ve ever spent any time in Nashville, it’s evident that it’s a town full of musicians dreaming as they attempt to make it in Music City. It’s a tough place to find success, and artists are often chewed up, spit out, and long forgotten. However, once in a while, true talent shines through as the town breaks its next big star. On the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, country star Jordan Davis opens up about his early days in Nashville. He talks about his career path in country music and shares the story about finally getting discovered after years of barely making ends meet in Music City.
Outsider.com
570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0