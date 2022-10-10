ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Anniversary With Date Night at CMT Artists of the Year

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn shared a great moment to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The dynamic duo attended the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. Kane Brown was among the honorees at the event as one of the people that dominated country music over the past year. Check out his post from the event below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death

Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
Mississippi State
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
2022 CMT Awards Presenters and Performers Revealed

The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, October 14. The list of performers and presenters has been revealed ahead of the show. A press release was sent out about the awards show. Presenters include Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille, and Shane McAnally.
Morgan Wallen
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Teases Big Things Coming in New Photo

Since making his Instagram debut a few weeks ago, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has been (characteristically) quiet. While fans of the hit neo-Western are, of course, looking forward to the premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season, Luke Grimes fans are also chomping at the bit as the veteran actor recently announced his brand new career in country music. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday with his second-ever post, the actor and singer promised fans that big things are coming in the near future.
Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.” Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you...
Willie Nelson Releases ‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ from Upcoming Album ‘Live at Budokan’

Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
The Marty Smith Podcast: Jordan Davis Shares the Story of How He Got Discovered While Performing in Nashville

If you’ve ever spent any time in Nashville, it’s evident that it’s a town full of musicians dreaming as they attempt to make it in Music City. It’s a tough place to find success, and artists are often chewed up, spit out, and long forgotten. However, once in a while, true talent shines through as the town breaks its next big star. On the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, country star Jordan Davis opens up about his early days in Nashville. He talks about his career path in country music and shares the story about finally getting discovered after years of barely making ends meet in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
