ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Prepare To Host the CMA Awards in ‘Boot Camp’

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlTLH_0iTUHwqT00

A new promo is showing just how Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are preparing to host this year’s CMA Awards.

There is just under a month left until the unlikely duo hosts the 56th annual event, and in a hilarious clip that debuted on PEOPLE today, they are proving that they’re putting in some hard work ahead of the big night through a sort of “boot camp.”

As the promo opens, Luke asks Peyton if he’s “ready to host the CMA Awards.” And the football great smiles before saying, “Man, I’m fired up.”

The guys go in for a high five—and miss. So Manning decides they get to “get in sync.”

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning get focused as Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 plays in the background. Luke quizzes Peyton with headshots of country singers, and he nails all of them until Luke shows a picture of himself.

“I got nothin’,” Petyon says when he sees the photo. “Me,” Luke shouts.

“When?” Peyton asks, and Luke answers “10 years ago.”

“Yeah right,” he laughs. “More like 20.”

Luke continues by showing Peyton how to prep his vocals for the microphone and how to dress like a Country Music star.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Have Been Buds For Years

Peyton Manning takes over to teach his special skills—especially the art of high fives. And he turns the Play it Again singer into a pro. Apparently, the trick is to watch the other person’s elbow.

The Super Bowl champ then attempts to sketch out a play just in case someone “tries to tackle” them. But Luke isn’t having it.

“It’s not gonna happen — it’s an award show,” he says.

The guys finish their boot camp by practicing trophy passes. Of course, Luke can’t quite handle one of Peyton’s throws. As he “runs deep,” he crashes into something in the background as Peyton grimaces.

Luke Bryan hosted last year’s ceremony alone. And in August, he announced on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that he would be helming the show once again. But this time, Peyton Manning was joining.

In a separate PEOPLE interview, Luke shared that he and Peyton are longtime friends. The two often get together to golf and hunt. And while they never throw the pigskin together, Peyton likes to give Luke’s sons tips for the field.

“Peyton’s always been a huge country music supporter and fan,” the Country star said at the time. “And obviously he’s a ginormous star beyond being a football star. He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to.”

The 2022 CMA Awards airs on ABC on Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death

Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Peyton Manning
Outsider.com

WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore

Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Family Searches for Answers After Grandson’s Mysterious Death

The family of actor Michael Landon is looking for clues to what might have happened around the death of Dylan Lupia. Shawna Landon, who is one of Landon’s nine children, is looking to get to the bottom of the situation. Just how does her 24-year-old son end up dead after he was hit by a Los Angeles Metro bus? Shawna opens up about the situation during an interview with Page Six.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Boot Camp#American Football#Peyton Manning Prepare
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest

By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

10-Year-Old Hunter Takes Down Massive Black Bear with Crossbow

A 10-year-old Arkansas hunter has an exciting story to tell after taking down a massive black bear with his crossbow. According to ktlo.com, Dylan Connor, a young hunter from Fulton County, AR took down a large black bear, after heading out during the state’s deer season. However, in a sudden twist of events, the deer hunting trip ended with Connor putting an arrow into the black bear’s hide. He took the bear near the Baxter/Fulton County line.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Outsider.com

Florida Tourist Attacked by Crocodile on Mexican Beach

A Florida tourist was left seriously injured after a crocodile attacked him while he was on vacation in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, Mexico. On Oct. 7, 24-year-old Alexander Wayne was spending time on La Lancha beach with friends. According to the Mirror, the reptile attacked as he was preparing to leave.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy