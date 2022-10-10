Michigan City Chamber seeks nominations for annual education award

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for its annual education award.

The award honors a Michigan City educator who made a significant impact in the community the past year. The award is presented in partnership with Comcast Business.

“Comcast Business is a great partner to work with as we present this community award,” said Katie Eaton, chamber president. “We are excited to again showcase one of the best in the Michigan City area.”

Jeffrey Cobb, regional vice president of Comcast Business, said as a son and spouse of educators, the award has special meaning to him personally.

“Comcast Business is proud to sponsor the Michigan City Chamber Education Award program again and to recognize the dedicated teachers and other education professionals and programs that have had a profound impact on our children’s futures,” he said.

An award winner will be selected from nominations for teachers, program directors, counselors, administrators, or other individuals impacting education in the Michigan City area. The award is also open to nominations from programming or partnerships that have enhanced or had a significant impact on students.

Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 4. The winner will be recognized during National Education Week Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

For more information or to submit a nomination visit MichiganCityChamber.com .

