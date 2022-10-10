Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
kut.org
Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor
Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
Here is what to know about voting in Round Rock for the Nov. 8 election
Williamson County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location within the county. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming November election, and Round Rock voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on the ballot and where...
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Travis County pivoting after losing a central polling location on UT’s campus
Voters won't be able to cast their ballot at the Perry-Castañeda Library (PCL) this year.
Unpermitted demolition stokes existential crisis at Historic Landmark Commission
Frustration was palpable at last week’s meeting of the Historic Landmark Commission, with yet another unpermitted demolition garnering little fanfare outside the Historic Preservation Office. The vacant lot at 4008 N. Lamar, once home to a 1926 residence converted for commercial use, was reportedly demolished this spring. According to...
ktswblog.net
Running for re-election: San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson
Mayor Jane Hughson is currently running for re-election this year to be San Marcos’s mayor for another term. She plans to continue her current work with the council, especially in workforce housing, workforce development, and community assistance, to better her hometown. Life Before Politics. Hughson grew up in San...
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
Austin City Council to take up tenants’ rights, eviction help again Thursday
On this week's Austin City Council agenda: a vote to codify a tenants' right to organize without fear of retaliation and one on a tenants' rights assistance program.
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
kut.org
UT professor wins MacArthur 'genius' grant
Moriba Jah, an associate professor of engineering at UT Austin, is one of 25 winners of MacArthur “genius” grants this year. Jah, who works in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, will receive $800,000 to spend however he wants. His work on tools to identify and locate precisely where objects are in Earth’s orbit to avoid potential collisions brought him to the MacArthur Foundation’s attention.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
newsradioklbj.com
Williamson County to Mail Tax Statements
Property tax statements are being mailed October 17, 2022, according to Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector Larry Gaddes. “Property owners should start receiving their statements in the mail on Tuesday. However, bills for property owners in Leander ISD will be delayed until after the school district’s tax rate election on Nov. 8th.” Gaddes said.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
Comments / 1