The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
Running for re-election: San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson

Mayor Jane Hughson is currently running for re-election this year to be San Marcos’s mayor for another term. She plans to continue her current work with the council, especially in workforce housing, workforce development, and community assistance, to better her hometown. Life Before Politics. Hughson grew up in San...
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas

A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
#Mayor#Legislature#City Council#Politics Local#Election Local#The Baylor Law Review
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
UT professor wins MacArthur 'genius' grant

Moriba Jah, an associate professor of engineering at UT Austin, is one of 25 winners of MacArthur “genius” grants this year. Jah, who works in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, will receive $800,000 to spend however he wants. His work on tools to identify and locate precisely where objects are in Earth’s orbit to avoid potential collisions brought him to the MacArthur Foundation’s attention.
Williamson County to Mail Tax Statements

Property tax statements are being mailed October 17, 2022, according to Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector Larry Gaddes. “Property owners should start receiving their statements in the mail on Tuesday. However, bills for property owners in Leander ISD will be delayed until after the school district’s tax rate election on Nov. 8th.” Gaddes said.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
