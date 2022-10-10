ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty

By Corey Morris, Fontaine Glenn
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro Road. According to a state police report, the validity of the video was confirmed, and troopers then conducted a walkthrough of the farm with the owners.

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

The conditions on the farm allegedly were inhumane. Troopers discovered the remains of numerous dead animals on a burn pile on the property. PSP obtained a search warrant and began a full investigation.

Ruth Thompson with the ANNA Shelter described the living conditions as horrific and possibly the worst she has ever seen.

Ruth thompson | founder & director | the anna shelter

“It’s been in the works for a long time. We’ve had numerous complaints about this place, but never had the actual evidence that we got on Saturday afternoon. So that was really the catalyst, that was what we needed to get definitive proof that this was going on there,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, the ANNA Shelter.

photo courtesy of ANNA Shelter

In total, PSP ultimately seized 220 animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The animals were sent to ANNA Shelter. All of the animals are undergoing the necessary medical treatment from the shelter’s veterinarians.

State Police have not filed any charges at this time. It remains an open investigation.

Kariymah Muhammad
3d ago

I pray they get such a hefty fine that they will never be able to open again! jail time would be ideal! poor animals pray they get good homes...

Lori Sypulski-Stewart
3d ago

Why do people keep animals they do not want!! Give them up if you can not take care of them properly to people who can and want to!!!!😠

kimberly
3d ago

Thank you for saving them from a horrible situation I pray they all get better and adjust to find new homes pooor babies I don’t understand people ♥️

