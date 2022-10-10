ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Island County deputy arrested on 2 allegations of rape

A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on an investigation of two separate allegations of rape. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed search warrants in the 20000 block of Oleary Road in Conway and arrested the off-duty Island County Sheriff’s deputy.
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
Bellingham Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable person. 73-year-old Charles Scott was last seen on Mahogany Ave around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, October 11th. Police say that he has dementia and likes to walk, adding that his physical condition is “weak...
Special hearing for Latino teen charged as adult delayed

MOUNT VERNON — A hearing to reexamine the decision to charge a Latino teen — Cristian Alexander Quijas — as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen has been rescheduled. With the hearing originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Skagit County Superior Court Judge...
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat

SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Ferndale man killed in hit and run on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man is dead following hit and run crash on I-5. The Washington State Patrol said that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a car on I-5 northbound near Lakeway Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, October 6th. The rider was...
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
