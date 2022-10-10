SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO