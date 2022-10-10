Read full article on original website
Related
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
Island County deputy arrested on 2 allegations of rape
A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on an investigation of two separate allegations of rape. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed search warrants in the 20000 block of Oleary Road in Conway and arrested the off-duty Island County Sheriff’s deputy.
q13fox.com
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham man suspected of entering woman’s apartment 13 times, sometimes without pants
The suspect and the victim live in the same apartment complex, but reportedly do not know each other.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable person. 73-year-old Charles Scott was last seen on Mahogany Ave around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, October 11th. Police say that he has dementia and likes to walk, adding that his physical condition is “weak...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine Police Department calls for SWAT gear on deck, purchasing shields and helmets
Blaine City Council approved the police department’s request to use federal Covid-19 stimulus funds for about a $41,000 emergency purchase of tactical gear during its October 10 meeting. Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley requested the city use a portion of its unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellingham woman suspected of attempting to bite store employee during downtown robbery
The woman reportedly stole a bag of Chex Mix from the convenience store.
ncwlife.com
Special hearing for Latino teen charged as adult delayed
MOUNT VERNON — A hearing to reexamine the decision to charge a Latino teen — Cristian Alexander Quijas — as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen has been rescheduled. With the hearing originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Skagit County Superior Court Judge...
whatcom-news.com
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument
The jug hit the victim in the hip, though he was not seriously injured, police report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
kpug1170.com
Ferndale man killed in hit and run on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man is dead following hit and run crash on I-5. The Washington State Patrol said that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a car on I-5 northbound near Lakeway Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, October 6th. The rider was...
Chronicle
Mother's Love Priceless But Has No Monetary Value, Washington Appeals Court Rules
What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for...
kpug1170.com
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Bellingham Police report arresting man for the 68th time
According to the department’s incident log, the arrest was for “several local warrants, felony PC, and possession of a dangerous weapon.”
Blaine Police continue receiving questions about cat attacks. Here’s what they found
“We have seen a lot of conversation and received multiple inquiries about cats being attacked in Blaine,” the department reported.
Comments / 0