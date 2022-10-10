It’s time to vote for The Herald’s fall sports high school Athlete of the Week

Rock Hill Herald Fall Sports’ Athletes of the Week

Editor’s note: Due to a technical problem, we were unable to select a winner from last week’s Athlete of the Week poll. That problem has been fixed. This week we will select two winners. We have kept nominees from last week, plus the most recent group. Here are the nominees.

Addison Burke, Legion Collegiate Volleyball : The Lancers’ sophomore outside hitter had 19 kills, 22 service receptions, 13 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Arborbrook Christian, Sept. 29.

Burke had 316 kills, 220 digs, 50 aces, 28 blocks and 21 assists for Legion Collegiate (20-8-1) this season.

Gracie Belk, Lancaster Tennis : The Bruins’ senior earned the lone win at No. 4 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in Lancaster’s 5-1 loss at Indian Land, Sept. 29.

Cecilia Fenbert, Nation Ford Volleyball : The Falcons’ senior setter had 22 assists to lead Nation Ford to 3-0 win over rival, Fort Mill, Sept. 27.

Fenbert earned her 2,000th-career assist in the victory to help Nation Ford improve to 16-9 overall this season.

Anna Kate Halligan, Fort Mill Swimming : The Yellow Jackets’ senior captain won the 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley while helping the 400 freestyle relay to victory and the 200 medley relay to a runner-up finish in a Region III, 5A meet, Sept. 29.

The Fort Mill girls’ swim team is a perfect 8-0 overall this season.

Alaina Hope, Northwestern Tennis : The Trojans’ eighth-grader won both of her matches at No. 2 singles this week.

Hope won 6-1, 6-1 in a 6-0 sweep of South Pointe, Sept. 27.

She also won 7-5, 6-3 in a 4-2 loss at Catawba Ridge, Sept. 29.

Hope is 10-2 in singles’ play for Northwestern (8-4) this season.

Caitlyn Johnson, Indian Land Tennis : The Warriors’ freshman won both of her singles’ matches and one doubles’ match for Indian Land this week.

Johnson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while also pairing with Keerthana Nair to win at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-2) in a 4-3 win at Catawba Ridge, Sept. 27.

Johnson also won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles in a 5-1 win over Lancaster, Sept. 29.

Johnson is a perfect 10-0 in singles’ play for Indian Land (9-3) this season.

Devon Kimble, York Cross Country : The Cougars’ senior ran a 19:21.90 to finish as runner-up amongst 69 runners in a home meet, Sept. 27.

Kimble helped the York boys’ cross country team to a runner-up finish behind Belmont South Point (NC).

Ava King, Catawba Ridge Tennis : The Catawba Ridge junior was 3-0 at No. 4 singles this week.

King won 6-0, 6-0 in a 4-3 loss to Indian Land, Sept. 27.

She won 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in a 5-1 victory at Rock Hill, Sept. 28.

King also won 6-0, 6-0 in 4-2 win over Northwestern, Sept. 29.

Katherine Mann, Catawba Ridge Golf : The Copperheads’ senior shot a 38 to earn medalist honors on senior night against Fort Mill at Fort Mill Golf Club, Sept. 28.

Mann’s efforts also helped the Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team to a 23-shot victory at the same match.

Mann is averaging a 37.0 per nine holes this season.

Kacey Mobley-Meulman, Rock Hill Cross Country : The Bearcats’ junior ran a 19:43.20 to finish as runner-up in a home meet with Gaffney and Northwestern, Sept. 28.

Mobley-Meulman’s efforts also helped Rock Hill win the same event as a team.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 1.

This week’s nominees:

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill Cross Country : The Yellow Jackets’ freshman ran a 18:30.36 to finish as runner-up at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic International race (5K) at Newberry College, Oct. 8.

Cleveland’s efforts helped the Fort Mill girls’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish in the same event.

Mason Haynes, Nation Ford Cross Country : The Falcons’ sophomore ran a 15:23.36 to win the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic International race (5K) at Newberry College, Oct. 8.

Haynes’ run also helped the Nation Ford boys’ cross country team to a 21-point victory.

Gabriel Leopard, Chester Cross Country : The Cyclones’ freshman ran a personal-best 25:48 at South Pointe, Oct. 4.

Leopard has run a personal-best time in each of the last three races.

Nala Uter, Catawba Ridge Tennis : The Copperheads’ junior won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to help Catawba Ridge to a 4-2 win over Clover, Oct. 3.

Uter is 14-2 overall, including 10-0 in region play for the Catawba Ridge (11-5) this season.

Julia Waugh, Clover Volleyball : The Blue Eagles’ senior outside hitter had 15 kills, nine digs, two aces and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley, Oct. 4.

Waugh also had 18 kills, 19 digs and one block in a 3-0 sweep of Blythewood, Oct. 6.

Waugh has 279 kills, 168 digs, 22 aces and 18 blocks for Clover (17-4-1) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 8.

Want to nominate an athlete? Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to nominate someone, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.