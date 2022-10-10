Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
ajmc.com
Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH
Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
neurologylive.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Related to Significant Increase in Insomnia Symptoms
Data from a systemic review suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with increased rates of subthreshold insomnia symptoms, but not with moderate or severe insomnia, among the global population. A recent global systematic review and individual participant data meta-analysis implied in its findings that the COVID-19 pandemic is linked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Revolutionary' new blood test which can detect up to 6,000 diseases in babies is being rolled out on the NHS
A 'revolutionary' test which can quickly identify thousands of deadly diseases in babies is being rolled out on the NHS. In a world first, doctors will use the genetic screening tool to diagnose illnesses in children from cancer to cystic fibrosis – with results within days rather than weeks.
Virology expert talks flu season, Adderall shortage, and new research on global epidemic of cancer for those younger than 50
This morning, News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by physician-scientist Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD phD, on some timely health matters heading into colder months.
ohmymag.co.uk
Feeling dizzy? Here's when to see a doctor
It is not out of place to occasionally feel light-headed when you miss breakfast or when you stand too fast or get on a rollercoaster. According to experts, feeling dizzy is generally not a cause for alarm, although it can be an uncomfortable and sometimes scary feeling. Dizziness is also a common symptom of many health conditions, so you need to know when to see a physician when next you feel woozy.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Community pharmacies incentivised to refer frequent users of reliever inhalers to general practice
NHS England is incentivising community pharmacy teams to refer patients considered to be overusing short-acting bronchodilator inhalers to their GP for an asthma review. The referral incentive forms part of the 2022/2023 Pharmacy Quality Scheme (PQS), through which community pharmacies can claim a portion of the £75m available in funding by meeting a set of domains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neurologylive.com
SMA Treatment Risdiplam Continues to Show Safety, SMN Depletion in 2-Year JEWELFISH Data
Over a 2-year treatment period, discontinuation rates with risdiplam were low, and observed adverse events and serious AEs resembled previously conducted studies. Newly announced findings from the JEWELFISH study (NCT03032172), the most diversely populated study of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), showed that treatment with risdiplam (Evrysdi; Roche) was safe and led to a 2-fold increase in median SMN protein levels over a 2-year treatment period. The findings were presented at the 27th World Muscle Congress, held October 11-15, 2022.1.
neurologylive.com
Approval of AMX0035 and the Future of Clinical Trials for ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discussed updates in ALS research along with the need in future studies following AMX005’s (Relyvrio; Amylyx Pharmaceuticals) recent FDA approval. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It's not a disease that comes on like...
neurologylive.com
AMX0035’s Safety as a Treatment for Patients with ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses the biggest takeaway from the FDA approval of Amylyx’s therapy, marketed as Relyvrio, and the availability of the treatment for patients with ALS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “The good news here...
neurologylive.com
Early Use of Immunosuppressives May Reduce Pregnancy-Related NMOSD Attacks
Annualized relapse rates were elevated compared with the prepregnancy period, especially during the initial 3 months after delivery, whereas EDSS scores worsened during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Findings from a systematic review and meta-analysis of 15 studies suggest that treatment with an immunosuppressive agent during pregnancy and older age...
neurologylive.com
Presence of Insomnia Symptoms Associated With Alcohol-Related Harm
A survey based on young adult college students indicated that symptoms of insomnia might buffer the association with the acute physiological effects of alcohol, in part because it may heighten the sensitivity to alcohol. New data from a survey study of 461 college students showed that symptoms of insomnia were...
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
MedicalXpress
Quit removing wax from your ears
It can be a common habit—after a shower or getting out of the pool, grabbing a cotton-tipped swab to clean out one's ears to help get rid of excess water, or to remove what one thinks is earwax build-up. And while the cotton swab is the most common instrument,...
IFLScience
Soot Found In Fetus Lungs, Brains, And Placentas During Early Pregnancy
Today’s humans are exposed to black carbon particles not only from air pollution after birth, but as early as the first trimester of their gestation, new research has revealed. “We found black carbon particles in human cord blood, which provides evidence of their transfer to the fetal circulation system,”...
neurologylive.com
Temporal Trends Show Increased Use of Antiseizure Medications With Lower Teratogenic Risk
Valproic acid, which had been associated with a variety of major and minor malformations in pregnancy, remained barely unchanged in terms of use, dropping slightly from 12.4% to 10.1% over the 5-year period. In a Japan-based cohort study of pregnant outpatient women with epilepsy who visited hospitals between 2016 and...
studyfinds.org
Potatoes could hold the key to beating bacterial superbugs
WASHINGTON — The humble potato could hold the key to beating hospital superbugs, according to a recent study. Scientists say it contains a natural antibiotic drug that destroys lethal bacteria. The compound, called solanimycin, combats a host of fungi that wreak havoc on fruit, vegetables, and cereals. In experiments,...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
Comments / 0