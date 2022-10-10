Read full article on original website
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
Bra-Ha-Ha judge and WAVY anchor Stephanie Hudson gives sneak peek at this year’s uplifting entries
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As first-time Bra-ha-ha judge Sarah Williams walked into the display of entries at Tidewater Community College Tuesday, “I was umm overwhelmed,” she said. The graphic artist with Hackworth did not expect to see 147 c-cups creatively crafted into works of art. “I did 5 laps, I think, before I finally made […]
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point …. According to a press release, the festival will take place on October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will showcase more than 25 of Virginia’s top wineries. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/virginia-fall-wine-festival-returns-to-town-point-park-oct-15-16/ Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk...
Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach. The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday. Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45...
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA
Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you’ve left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
California Burrito owner plans to remain open as restaurant
The owner of California Burrito will ask the Norfolk Circuit Court to review city council’s decision to revoke its conditional use permit, according to attorney Jon Babineau.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
