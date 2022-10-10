Read full article on original website
How to Build a DIY Air Purifier for Your Home
As the winter season approaches, many people are about to start gathering indoors more frequently, which means closer quarters for virus-containing droplets to travel through the air. According to the CDC, EPA, and OSHA, good ventilation—including a portable air purifier—is one thing you can add to your COVID mitigation plan to help reduce the risk of indoor transmission of viruses. You can buy an air purifier for between $150 and $300—or you can construct your own for just $65-$100.
How to Choose the Perfect Electric Blanket for You
As we head into a winter with soaring inflation and rising energy costs, an electric blanket can be a solid investment. They’ll keep you warm and they’re cheap to use—it costs about 15 to 30 cents to keep an electric blanket on for 10 hours. If you live in a drafty old home or your utility bills are becoming a source of anxiety for you, an electric blanket might be the perfect solution. Here’s how to choose one that will fit all of your needs.
How to Slice an Onion to Help It Keep Its Shape
“How to chop an onion” is to food videos as “how to do a perfect cat eye” is to makeup tutorials; both have been done to death, yet people keep clicking, because both topics are critically important. And you never know when you might learn something new. I thought I was quite learned in the ways of onion slicing and dicing until I encountered this informative missive from the folks at Cook’s Illustrated.
Boat of the Week: This Sleek New Personal Sub Has Lounge Chairs and Its Own Mini Bar
Personal subs have tend to be acrylic spheres with pontoons, the bulbous transparent capsules offering exceptional views, but not much interior space. Besides looking clunky, these subs typically crawl through the water, and that two- or three-knot speed is often minimized by ocean currents. Triton’s Project Hercules, a concept unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show, promises to rewrite the rules of design for mini-subs. It can dive to 656 feet, but its speed is even more noteworthy. Hercules can travel up to 8 knots, almost three times faster than competitors. The Formula 1-style spoiler at the front advances and retracts to...
How to Beat Your Nighttime Cough (and Finally Get Some Sleep)
When you’re overcoming the cold or flu, you can get trapped in a hellish cycle of needing sleep to recover, but losing sleep due to lingering symptoms. Even after your cough has disappeared during the day, it often creeps back at night—making you (and everyone else in your household) miserable. Here’s what to know about why your cough persists during the nighttime, and what you can do to find some relief.
