Murrells Inlet man gets 20 years in prison for deadly 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Murrells Inlet man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a September 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one man dead and another seriously injured, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Niko Williams had been scheduled to go on trial on Monday but instead pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Assistant Solicitor Christopher D. Helms said. He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

Williams had faced murder and attempted-murder charges after the early morning shooting on Sept. 11, 2020, in the parking lot of the Cookout restaurant along Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Albert “AJ” Soles, Jr., 24, of Tabor City, North Carolina died in the shooting, which Helms said happened after Williams argued with two women and Soles tried to separate him from the women.

Williams pulled out a Glock gun and fired at Soles until the gun was empty, according to Helms, who said Williams also hit another man, who required life-saving surgery.

After the shooting, Helms said Williams left in his vehicle but was caught about two hours later by police in a Walmart parking lot not far from the scene of the shooting.

Williams had no prior criminal record before this incident and has been in jail since the shooting. He had a valid concealed carry weapon permit at the time of the shooting, according to the solicitor’s office.

“This case illustrates that a ‘concealed weapons permit’ is not a license to kill,” Helms said. “Citizens who lawfully carry their guns are welcome to do so in our community, but they must abide by the same laws and standards as unarmed citizens. The defendant’s use of a firearm in this instance was not only overkill here, it was criminal.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

