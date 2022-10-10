Read full article on original website
Local DAR chapter tends to historic cemetery in Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a simple sign designating a cemetery located on Seventh Street in Ripley. But that sign contains a lot of historical information. It is the Early Settlers Cemetery. It is on land donated by Jacob and Ann Starcher on November 13, 1837.
Ripley Rotary’s Adopt-a-Family signups set for October 12 and 15
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For many, many years, Ripley Rotary has organized the Adopt a Family program. Serving thousands of families throughout this time has been a significant focus of the civic organization. It’s time again for parents, grandparents, or guardians of children 18 years or younger to...
Gallia, Mason, Meigs Trick or Treat activities scheduled
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Halloween is fast approaching, and Trick-or-Treaters are getting ready to descend on homes across the area. With empty bags and plastic pumpkins in hand, they will be expecting candy treats as they make their way through villages. To prevent last minute panic in the...
Night of the Loving Dead
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — JJ’s Bar and Grill in Ripley will host Tabitha’s “Night of the Loving Dead” on Oct. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. The event, sponsored by HD Media, is a memorial to Tabitha Parsons, 41, who passed away unexpectedly in August of this year.
Greene Center hosts amendment informational meeting on October 18
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — There will only be one contested race on the general election ballot in Jackson County. In the 8th Senatorial District, Republican Mark Hunt challenges Democratic incumbent Richard Lindsey. All the other local offices have been decided in the primary, or only one candidate is vying for an office.
Ranson Ritings: Small Business Burnout
Y’all knew I used to run a wedding venue, didn’t you? Well, if you didn’t, let me give you the short story, which is basically the story of how nearly all barn wedding venues in West Virginia get started:. One day, a good friend of your family...
Investiture ceremony held for Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Thompson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — William S. Thompson was formally sworn in today as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, and pledged to continue the office’s mission of promoting justice and fighting crime throughout the district. Thompson was nominated by President Biden on...
WVa receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness. The money will be used to serve people living with mental illness who are also living with a...
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
Our October members’ birthdays are Carla Dean, Avis Turner, George Fulton, and Lyle Hughes. The birthday lunch will be on Thursday, October 27. Lunches for next week are Monday teriyaki chicken, Tuesday pinto beans and cornbread, Wednesday goulash, Thursday taco salad, and Friday hot dogs. The meals are subject to change. Lunch is served at 11:00 a.m. and requires a reservation. You may call the center at 304-273-5648.
Point Pleasant City Council holds October meeting
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Point Pleasant Council took up holiday matters during the most recent meeting. Among outside delegations, Laura Billliter requested trick or treat to be moved to Saturday, Oct. 29. Council agreed it was too late to make a change, but Mayor Brian Billings said it would be considered for next year.
Meigs County commissioners join in honoring public servant
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County commissioners recently approved a flag-lowering proclamation in honor of the life and service of Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputy Howard Mullen. Mullen, who passed away Oct. 2, was approaching 70 years as firefighter with the Pomeroy Fire Department and six decades with...
Cory Donahue
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of …
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration is listed when applicable. Matthew R. Mitchell and Michelle R. Mitchell to William Joseph Harper and Allen Ray Harper, 122,256.68 square feet or 2.807 acres waters of Grasslick Creek, Ripley District, $86,000.
Ravenswood set for meeting with powerful Doddridge
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – For Ravenswood football, it doesn’t get any easier. One week after taking on undefeated Wahama, Eric Hupp’s Red Devils will get on the road and face off with Doddridge County tonight (Friday) in West Union.
Murray’s Red Devils capture LKC title
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – It was history in the making. Ravenswood captured the first-ever Little Kanawha Conference boys’ soccer title to be staged with a win over Webster County, 2-1, at the Eastwood Soccer Complex.
Lincoln County, West Virginia, man charged with murder in shooting
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of slaying a fellow Branchland resident Thursday night. Cory Donahue, 30, is being held with bond in the homicide of Richard Vance, 34, who was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Liberty volleyball tops RCB, both teams sweep North Marion
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It took a rally from down one set, but Liberty volleyball notched its second win of the year over crosstown and section rival Robert C. Byrd. Both the Mountaineers and the Flying Eagles swept North Marion as part of a tri-match Thursday at RCB. But the centerpiece of the night was the match between the hosts and Liberty as an energetic crowd with student sections from both schools lit up the RCB gym.
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state's Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in...
Use your voice — your vote — to send a message
With the Nov. 8 general election fast approaching — and early voting starting even sooner — we urge West Virginians and Ohioans to be a part of the process. Being able to have a direct voice — with our votes — is a privilege we as Americans shouldn’t take for granted. In far too many countries, people aren’t able to be involved in the process, or if so, it is often a sham election controlled by tyrants and despots.
