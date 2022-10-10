ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Joe Nuxhall's home is up for sale. Take a look here

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The home of Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Joe Nuxhall is up for sale.

Joe moved into the Fairfield house in 1956, four years after rejoining the Reds, with his wife Donzetta, who died earlier this year at age 93 , and their two sons, Phil and Kim.

Kim announced the home's listing with "mixed feelings" on Facebook.

"Dad ran into a friend of his who was a builder and he shared with him that there were some lots available just up the road a few miles, just off of Pleasant Ave," he wrote. "A year later in 1956, we moved into, and allow me to share with full disclosure that I am highly biased, the best street/neighborhood parents could ask for to raise their two boys."

Joe Nuxhall: Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley says replacing Joe Nuxhall was simply 'keeping the seat warm'

Williams: How to find joy amid embarrassment of Cincinnati Reds’ 100th loss

The Nuxhall's family home is listed by Star One Realtors for $340,000. It has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one partial and an in-ground swimming pool.

Some of Joe and Donzetta's favorite furnishings from the house have already found a new home at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield. A post on the venue's Facebook page said a cedar swing, Joe's "happy place" where he loved hanging out with his grandkids, and the family's patio table have been installed on the grounds.

Visitors can also see Donzetta's garden statues around the field's miniature golf course, which she christened in 2019 with a hole-in-one .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Joe Nuxhall's home is up for sale. Take a look here

