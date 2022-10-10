ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 0

Related
geauganews.com

Mentor Nissan Gears Up for Trunk or Treat on October 29th – A free community event providing a fun and safe Halloween experience

Mentor Nissan will be offering some additional Halloween fun this year as it holds its first Trunk or Treat event from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Saturday, October 29. The dealership car lot will turn into a “trunkload” of treats as children dressed in their favorite Halloween costume go from trunk to trunk gathering candy. The event will be held rain or shine and is free to all children and families to attend.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
Mentor, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Count Basie
geauganews.com

Jesse Owens Olympic Oak Sapling to Be Planted at James Ford Rhodes High School where Owens Planted Original Tree 80 Years Ago

WHO: City of Cleveland Councilman Kris Harsh, Ward 13; Tyrone Owens; Jeff Verespej, chief of staff & operations for Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP); Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens; Tara Drouhard, principal of Rhodes School of Environmental Studies; Lucas Reeve, executive director of Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation along with students from James Ford Rhodes High School and stakeholders involved with protecting and caring for the Jesse Owens Olympic Oak tree.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Classic Music#Jazz#Polar Vortex Hope#Ada
Cleveland.com

Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy