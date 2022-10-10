Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
Detroit’s North End: A Journey Into the Past, a Look at the Present, and the Hope for its Future
Detroit’s North End, at least for the last six-plus decades, has been overwhelmingly comprised of African Americans, churches of multiple denominations, small-to-medium businesses, engaged community groups, and culturally affluent artists. Nevertheless, like most communities in Detroit these days, the North End has been victimized by urban blight, flight, and poverty.
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the places that help make our community unique, we visited Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years.
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth
In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
Why Detroit may be the next Silicone Valley of apparel manufacturing
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing.
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
Dearborn barber gives first world's highest haircut on top the Empire State Building
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - FOX 2's Charlie Langton may not have known it when he sat down, but he was about to get his hair cut by a master. "It's probably going to be the best trim of your life," said Mourtaja Alkhalidi. "I'm ready for it, I'm...
Detroit again named 2nd worst city to drive in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A study named Detroit as the second-worst city to drive in, again. WalletHub ranked Detroit in the same position last year. The Motor City falls below just Philadelphia. Other cities at the bottom of the list include Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, and Chicago. Survey: Michigan has...
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
Detroit to pay more than $1M over police brutality lawsuit after bloody summer of protests
Protesters were beaten and pepper-sprayed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd
Substance Use Disorder Hits Close to Home for Detroit Residents
This article is part two of a two-part series for October’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Month. Part one explored the outlook of SUD health and drug use for Black Detroit, and part two delves into the journey to recovery of two Detroit men. Substance abuse is a real...
New Detroit homeowner stuck with $5,200 water bill after previous owner didn't pay full amounts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Nicole Geissinger moved to Detroit from Wisconsin and bought her first home in April, so she could further her training at the DMC. Everything was going well for her until she received a water bill for more than $5,200. "I accidentally found out about it...
What is 'guerrilla gardening' — and why are people doing it in Detroit?
Guerrilla gardening is not encouraged, to be clear … but there’s a reason that people are doing it in neighborhoods in Detroit, and have been for some time. Here’s a look.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting
The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth. In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
