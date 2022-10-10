ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Flags at State Capitol flying at half-staff today to honor of former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland

Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre are being flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Oct. 11, 2022) in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rd Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Fort Pierre National Grasslands to be part of National Visitor Monitoring Surveys

Visitors to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands may encounter signs along roads, trails, or possibly in campgrounds announcing, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”. Participation in the survey is voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not collected. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Information gathered from the surveys is useful for forest and local community tourism planning. It provides public land managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forests and Grasslands, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.
FORT PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Denver Air Connection flies in for the rescue for a group of hunters headed to Pierre

Travelers across the country are experiencing flight delays and canceled flights because of pilot shortages, weather disruptions or a plethora of others reasons. Late or missed flights can be troublesome on any trip, but they’re especially challenging when you have a limited number of options available to get to your final destination– such as Pierre. The situation can be compounded even further when you’re on a limited time schedule once you arrive.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governors Swept By Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – All sets were close, but they weren’t close enough Tuesday for Pierre Governor Volleyball. Harrisburg, on their home floor, defeated the Governors 25-21, 25-23, 25-20. Gaby Zachariasen had 13 kills to lead the Tigers. Morissen Samuels had 12. Ayvrie Kaiser had 10 kills for Pierre (11-4)....
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

SD Media High School Football Polls – October 10, 2022

Pierre, Winner and Herreid/Selby Area remain Central South Dakota’s number-one teams in the Media High School Football Polls, released Monday. Pierre is still on top of the 11AA poll and preparing for a state championship rematch with second-ranked Tea Area in the capital city on Friday. Two-time defending 11B...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Native American Culture#Native American Day#Cultural Heritage#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Smithsonian Institute#Indigenous Peoples Day
drgnews.com

Counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills found in Pierre

A medical situation earlier this week (Oct. 10, 2022) turned into the discovery of counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills in Pierre. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says officers on scene quickly identified the subject was exhibiting signs of a potential drug overdose. Walz says they used an identification tool to determine...
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy