Visitors to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands may encounter signs along roads, trails, or possibly in campgrounds announcing, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”. Participation in the survey is voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not collected. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Information gathered from the surveys is useful for forest and local community tourism planning. It provides public land managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forests and Grasslands, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO