drgnews.com
SD Intrastate Pipeline Company sponsors Flags Across the Bridge for Native Americans’ Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Native Americans’ Day today (Oct. 10, 2022). The Flags Across the Missouri River Bridge is a Pride in America and fundraising program promoted...
drgnews.com
Flags at State Capitol flying at half-staff today to honor of former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre are being flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Oct. 11, 2022) in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rd Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre National Grasslands to be part of National Visitor Monitoring Surveys
Visitors to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands may encounter signs along roads, trails, or possibly in campgrounds announcing, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”. Participation in the survey is voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not collected. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Information gathered from the surveys is useful for forest and local community tourism planning. It provides public land managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forests and Grasslands, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs Emerald Regiment marching band ends season strong at competitions in Groton and Yankton
The Pierre TF Riggs High School Emerald Regiment marching band earned a handful of awards during competitions held over the weekend. Director Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen says the group 807 out of 1,000 points at the Lake Area Marching Band Festival Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) in Groton. Recognitions were:. Band of Merit...
drgnews.com
Denver Air Connection flies in for the rescue for a group of hunters headed to Pierre
Travelers across the country are experiencing flight delays and canceled flights because of pilot shortages, weather disruptions or a plethora of others reasons. Late or missed flights can be troublesome on any trip, but they’re especially challenging when you have a limited number of options available to get to your final destination– such as Pierre. The situation can be compounded even further when you’re on a limited time schedule once you arrive.
drgnews.com
Stanley County School Board to discuss, approve policy updates at tonight’s meeting
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Oct. 12, 2022). The Stanley County School Board meeting is held in the Board Room at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Approval of Minutes for September 14, 2022 Board Meeting. Approval of Bills. Imprest Expense. Financials for September 2022. Approval...
drgnews.com
Governors Swept By Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – All sets were close, but they weren’t close enough Tuesday for Pierre Governor Volleyball. Harrisburg, on their home floor, defeated the Governors 25-21, 25-23, 25-20. Gaby Zachariasen had 13 kills to lead the Tigers. Morissen Samuels had 12. Ayvrie Kaiser had 10 kills for Pierre (11-4)....
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Football Polls – October 10, 2022
Pierre, Winner and Herreid/Selby Area remain Central South Dakota’s number-one teams in the Media High School Football Polls, released Monday. Pierre is still on top of the 11AA poll and preparing for a state championship rematch with second-ranked Tea Area in the capital city on Friday. Two-time defending 11B...
drgnews.com
Counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills found in Pierre
A medical situation earlier this week (Oct. 10, 2022) turned into the discovery of counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills in Pierre. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says officers on scene quickly identified the subject was exhibiting signs of a potential drug overdose. Walz says they used an identification tool to determine...
