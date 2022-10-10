ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX43.com

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Tremont, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in South Scranton on Wednesday, on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamite#Police#Accident#Summit Quarry
local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

School bus crash in Wyoming County

None of the 14 students or the driver of a school bus were injured when the bus crashed in Tunkhannock Township. It happened just after 7am along Erhardt Road in Overfield Township. Tunkhannock Township police say a preliminary investigation of the bus revealed a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control. Nearby Winola Industrial brought the students inside where students could be evaluated before being released.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions causing big delays on I-81 South

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some patchwork on Interstate 81 south has caused some disruptions near Scranton. PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction in place Wednesday while crews work on patching and cutting sections of I-81. According to 511pa.com, traffic is stop-and-go near Scranton as crews work between .4 miles north of Exit […]
SCRANTON, PA
wpde.com

'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
STEELTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy