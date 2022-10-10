None of the 14 students or the driver of a school bus were injured when the bus crashed in Tunkhannock Township. It happened just after 7am along Erhardt Road in Overfield Township. Tunkhannock Township police say a preliminary investigation of the bus revealed a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control. Nearby Winola Industrial brought the students inside where students could be evaluated before being released.

WYOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO