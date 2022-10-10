Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Deadly Lehigh Valley plane crash occurred 1 minute after takeoff, feds say
A deadly plane crash last month in Lehigh County occurred one minute after the plane took off from a local airport, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a preliminary report. A student pilot was killed and a flight instructor was seriously injured in the Sept. 28 crash in...
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Street Racing Driver Nabbed In Head-On Lehigh Valley Crash Faces Felony Charges: Police
A street racing driver that police say caused a fiery head-on crash in the Lehigh Valley area is facing felony charges. Nyjah A. Golphin, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, racing on highways, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Dog stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in South Scranton on Wednesday, on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
Car Turned Gas Leak Sparks Vehicle Fire On PA RT 225
A gas leak caused a car fire on Pennsylvania Route 225 on Monday, Oct. 10, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to a car crash that caused a gas leak, sparking a vehicle fire, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. The incident happened in the early evening along...
Multiple people injured in crash involving school van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
Berks County Man, 21, Dies In Route 422 Crash: Report
A 21-year-old Berks County man died in a crash on Route 422, WFMZ reports. Nathaniel Stine, of Exeter Township, died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 after the crash in the westbound lanes, near Daniel Boone Road, the outlet says citing the county coroner. Stine was the only driver involved...
Man, 51, killed in central Pa. crash involving tractor-trailer: police
One person was killed in an overnight Tuesday crash at a Lancaster County intersection, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Trail Blazer crashed around 12:52 a.m. at Route 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane). The Trail Blazer was reportedly headed south on Route 272 and the tractor-trailer west on Route 741.
Most patients released from area hospitals after CO leak at Allentown day care
Of the 32 people taken to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak early Tuesday at an Allentown day care, just one remains in the care of St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown, spokespeople report Wednesday morning. “All children and adults have been discharged except for one adult who still...
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
School bus crash in Wyoming County
None of the 14 students or the driver of a school bus were injured when the bus crashed in Tunkhannock Township. It happened just after 7am along Erhardt Road in Overfield Township. Tunkhannock Township police say a preliminary investigation of the bus revealed a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control. Nearby Winola Industrial brought the students inside where students could be evaluated before being released.
Lane restrictions causing big delays on I-81 South
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some patchwork on Interstate 81 south has caused some disruptions near Scranton. PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction in place Wednesday while crews work on patching and cutting sections of I-81. According to 511pa.com, traffic is stop-and-go near Scranton as crews work between .4 miles north of Exit […]
Passenger Of Stolen Car Killed After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Chester County
A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in Chester County, authorities said. Gordy Tate, 25, was driving the stolen car when officers tried to stop him on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in West Chester around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the West Chester Police Department.
'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
