SFGate

Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
MILITARY
SFGate

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
MILITARY
SFGate

Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France seriously disrupted fuel supplies Friday after the left-wing CGT union rejected a deal over a pay increase that two other unions had agreed to. Long lines of cars could be seen across France as motorists waited — sometimes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion descend on Downing Street in energy bill protest

Climate activists Extinction Rebellion descended on Downing Street on Friday as Liz Truss sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.“We’re here to apply for the job of Chancellor,” the group tweeted, as streams of their supporters marched through the streets. “We need action on the climate and cost of living crisis now.”The demonstration had been planned before the political upheaval in Westminster but the timing was noteworthy as Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and announced a shift in corporation tax policy in a bid to calm the markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

