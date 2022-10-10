These advocates say Rochester schools don't give kids enough time to play

A new report released by the Healthi Kids Coalition and their PlayROC committee shows the importance of play for a child’s health and wellbeing. The 40-page document outlines a community vision for playful learning, mostly focused on the Rochester City School District.Sharon Peck, one of the lead researchers of the report, said many Black and Hispanic kids aren’t getting the time to play they need in schools.“When that play is being withheld, we're holding them back from academic growth, social growth and emotional growth,” Peck said, And ultimately, that hurts their self-esteem, she added.Peck said the report also dives into the isolation children experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect it had on their mental health and emotional well-being.“The lack of movement, the lack of interactive instruction, but then the lack of opportunity to make those really important social connections with your peers, which models so much,” she said.Heather Feinman, a city school district parent, said one of her daughters suffered tremendously during remote learning, failing four classes that year. Feinman said the daily support students provide each other while in a classroom was undervalued.“Even if it's, ‘turn the page over,’ or ‘we're on page four,’ that is a small amount of support, but it's necessary,” she said.Feinman, who also volunteers with the Healthi Kids Coalition, said the goal of the report is both to advocate for students and families, and to hold the district responsible. She said the research has been done and the policies have already been drafted, what’s left is for officials to implement what she calls “no brainers.”.“Kids need play, but it's not being enforced. It's not being utilized,” Feinman said. “We have to hold people accountable for what they say they need to do.”