Actor Storm Reid, Dark & Lovely Announce Scholarship Initiative For Black Female Students
Actress Storm Reid, an ambassador for Dark & Lovely, announced a new scholarship initiative, on behalf of the product brand, for Black female college students. The announcement was a part of the Building Beautiful Futures initiative in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation and Dark & Lovely. The College Gurl...
Sen. Reed to Tour Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center
As Newport Community School’s (NCS) Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center (AIALC) continues to grow and evolve to meet community needs, it’s getting a new $100,000 boost from U.S. Senator Jack Reed. Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, delivered a $100,000 federal earmark to help NCS offer vocational training, GED preparation, English-language classes, and other varieties of adult educational support.
Job Corps director finds meaningful opportunities for future leaders
Rachel Torres is the administrator and national director of Job Corps, which helps young people develop the tools they need to to pursue employment opportunities in various industries. Torres is a seasoned professional having served on several prominent executive committees including the chief diversity officer for the Department of Education...
