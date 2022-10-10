ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Sen. Reed to Tour Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center

As Newport Community School’s (NCS) Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center (AIALC) continues to grow and evolve to meet community needs, it’s getting a new $100,000 boost from U.S. Senator Jack Reed. Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, delivered a $100,000 federal earmark to help NCS offer vocational training, GED preparation, English-language classes, and other varieties of adult educational support.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy