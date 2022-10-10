Skateboarding will forever be a dominant part of his life, but Ryan Sheckler is engaged in far more than that today. His latest pro model shoe with Etnies — a brand Sheckler has been with for 25 years — is a reflection of his many interests. “I was tired of waking up and putting on a pair of shoes to go work out in, finishing my workout and then changing my shoes to go to the skate park, and then changing my shoes again to go out to dinner,” Sheckler told FN, speaking about his new Etnies Estrella shoe. “I thought...

SPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO