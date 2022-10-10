ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Fans Fight Each Other, Featuring Some Hair-Pulling

When the baseball gods allowed the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers to face off in the playoffs, when tensions are more elevated, we knew that there would be no shortage of fan-fight videos cropping up on the internet. Official stats are hard to come by yet a full season's worth of observation allows us to confidently say no two fanbases have thrown hands more often or with more gusto. Congratulations?
Adam Amin Crushed It

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers combined to paint a masterpiece last night in Chavez Ravine. Game 2 had more twists and turns than a Knives Out sequel and ended after 3 hours and 34 minutes of sheer delirium with the series level. Clutch hitting, steely-nerved pitching, and extraordinary defense abounded at every opportunity and it was easy, as a viewer, to get whisked away to that magical baseball place where you can close your eyes and feel every dip and dive of the roller coaster.
Footwear News

Pro Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler on 25 Years With Etnies and Making a Shoe That’s Great for Skateboarding and the Gym

Skateboarding will forever be a dominant part of his life, but Ryan Sheckler is engaged in far more than that today. His latest pro model shoe with Etnies — a brand Sheckler has been with for 25 years — is a reflection of his many interests. “I was tired of waking up and putting on a pair of shoes to go work out in, finishing my workout and then changing my shoes to go to the skate park, and then changing my shoes again to go out to dinner,” Sheckler told FN, speaking about his new Etnies Estrella shoe. “I thought...
