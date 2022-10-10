ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Worried UN meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

By JENNIFER PELTZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sc7uJ_0iTUEYFS00
1 of 3

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine — a discussion that came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew.

The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage, but countries spoke out on the widespread, Monday morning rush-hour attacks that killed at least 14 people and wounded scores.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya said some of his own close relatives were imperiled in a residential building, unable to take cover in a bomb shelter.

“By launching missile attacks on civilians sleeping in their homes or rushing toward children going to schools, Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways,” he said.

Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas: a park, a commuter minibus, and more.

Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an act.

The bridge was “civilian infrastructure, critical infrastructure,” he told reporters outside the chamber.

Ukrainian officials haven’t confirmed that Kyiv was behind the bridge attack or other incidents of apparent sabotage but have said they welcome setbacks for Russia in all territory that it has claimed to annex.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres was “deeply shocked” by the Russian attacks and spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Various nations also deplored the bombardment. Turkish U.N. Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu, whose country helped the U.N. broker a July deal to get Ukrainian and Russian grain exports flowing, called Monday’s attacks “deeply worrying and unacceptable.”

Costa Rican Ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde said the strikes showed “continued and complete disdain for human rights, humanitarian law and international norms.”

Hours after the missiles flew, the U.N. assembly gathered to consider responding to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as sham votes conducted on occupied land amid warfare and displacement.

A proposed assembly resolution would demand that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally” scrap its supposed annexations and call on all countries not to recognize them. The measure, spearheaded by the European Union, also would insist upon the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.

Russia’s ambassador decried the debate as a one-sided exercise in pushing an anti-Russian narrative.

“Such cynicism, confrontation and dangerous polarization as today we have never seen in the history of the U.N.,” Nebenzia said. He reiterated his country’s claim that the “referendums” were valid and that Moscow is endeavoring to “protect” people in the regions against what the Kremlin views as a hostile Ukrainian government.

Dozens of nations from Latvia to Fiji argued for the resolution Monday, some speaking via regional organizations. The debate is set to continue Wednesday, and such Russian friends as Syria and North Korea are among countries signed up to speak.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, fielding questions Monday in Australia, declined to say what his country thought of the measure.

The full 193-member assembly is expected to vote Wednesday or later. Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions. Russian bids to reconsider the secret-ballot idea were voted down.

Russia recently vetoed a similar U.N. Security Council resolution that would have condemned the supposed annexations. Under a decision made earlier this year, Security Council vetoes must now be explained in the General Assembly.

The assembly doesn’t allow vetoes, but its resolutions aren’t legally binding, as Security Council ones are. During the war, the assembly has voted to demand that Russia halt its attacks, to blame Moscow for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, there has been a stalemate in the Security Council, where Russia is among five countries with veto power.

Comments / 34

bob ryan
3d ago

Waste of time. Until missiles rain down on Moscow, Russians will be sheltered from the war. Just like every war the US has ever taken part in, life doesn't skip a beat. I was born in a bomb shelter, my mother told me the stories, u simply have no idea

Reply(1)
9
John Crossman
3d ago

UN is a waste of time. Time to take out the I'll equipped invading troops and stop this killing. Putin will eventually meet the same fate as Hitler

Reply(1)
9
Julie Owen
3d ago

kick Russia out of the UN and G7 nd G20 and the Security council!!! they don't have the privilege or anything else to be there . and they want to say Ukraine is Nazis,huh , Russia is the Nazis !!!! and Putin I'd the devil incarnate !!!!

Reply(1)
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Ukraine War Politics#Luhansk#Russian#The U N General Assembly#Ukrainian
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Hill

Vindman on wave of attacks in Ukraine: Russia is a ‘one-trick pony’

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Monday called Russia a “one-trick pony” and knocked Moscow’s recent strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. “Russia really is a one-trick pony. It cannot do anything on the battlefield. It’s getting defeated at every turn,” Vindman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”
MILITARY
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy