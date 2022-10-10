Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Troopers investigating crash that killed 52-year-old Pensacola man as homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 52-year-old Pensacola man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car 10 days ago. The Florida Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Charles Evans was riding his motorized bicycle when he was hit on Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Escambia County. Now troopers are...
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with murdering his 65-year-old female roommate
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 61-year-old Pensacola man is charged with murder in the death of his female roommate. James Edward Hicks was arrested Wednesday by Pensacola Police. The victim is 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams. Police say officers responded to a home on Aug. 12 in the 4100-block of Aqua Vista...
WEAR
64-year-old man hospitalized after dump truck overturns in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A 64-year-old man was hospitalized following a dump truck crash in Milton Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:30 a.m., a 2019 dump truck overturned in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 and Hollow Pine Court. Troopers say the driver of the truck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Police: 66-year-old man killed walking across Foley intersection
FOLEY, Ala. -- A 66-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Foley. According to Foley Police, around 5 a.m. Donald Gregory, of Foley, was walking in the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Hickory Street when he was hit by a car. Police say...
WEAR
Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
WEAR
15-year-old arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 15-year-old was arrested for an attempted vehicle burglary in Escambia County. The sheriff's office says Christian Brandon Le is charged with attempted vehicle burglary. The incident happened Saturday in the 5300-block of Charter Oaks Drive. "The victim said two males, dressed in all black and...
WEAR
'Help us move forward': Escambia County Sheriff discusses gun violence roundtable
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons will meet with 12 other city, county and state leaders during a gun violence roundtable being held next next week. They'll talk about efforts different agencies are making to address violent crime, and what other solutions the community wants to see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
1 hospitalized after ingesting 'gummies' at Ferry Pass Middle School in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One Ferry Pass Middle School student was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Multiple others were evaluated at the school and then released to parents. Escambia County Public Schools says the students were experiencing symptoms after ingesting "gummies of some sort." Escambia County Public Schools adds...
WEAR
NAS Pensacola student arrested for making threat to Santa Rosa County school
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An active duty student at NAS Pensacola was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly making a threat to a Santa Rosa County school. John Stewart Hawkins, 22, is accused of making a threat with a weapon. His charge is listed as Threat to Bomb. Hawkins was arrested Tuesday...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
WEAR
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to nearly 15 years prison
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A former Gulf Breeze church youth director was sentenced to nearly 15 years in state prison after reaching a plea deal. Ryan Walsh, 30, was sentenced to 176 months in the Florida Department of Corrections after pleading no contest last Friday to:. lewd or lascivious battery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
WEAR
32 Walton County Jail inmates graduate from Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- 32 Walton County Jail inmates have graduated from a 90-day program aimed to break the cycle of drugs and violence. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is designed to educate inmates on substance abuse and related behaviors and consequences. Inmates in the program are taught relapse...
WEAR
Multi-million dollar project in works to control Northwest Florida traffic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, with help from the Florida Department of Transportation, are making a multi-million dollar investment into a traffic control hub. The hub will be located next to the Escambia Public Safety Building. It will control over 1,000 traffic lights across the area. The...
WEAR
4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
WEAR
Walton County holds ribbon cutting for tenth regional beach access point
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County now has ten regional beach access points. The county held a ribbon cutting on the Scenic Gulf Drive access Thursday in Miramar Beach in honor of its newest facility. The facility took about a year to build and is the first one to open...
WEAR
Insurance experts warn Northwest Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR News spoke to are urging residents without...
WEAR
City of Pensacola honors life, legacy of first ever parks and recreations director
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- On Tuesday, the City of Pensacola honored the life and legacy of their first ever parks and recreations director. Julian Olsen Sr. served the city for 28 years from 1928 to 1956. Olsen was instrumental in the development of Bayview Park. He also helped established many youth...
Comments / 0