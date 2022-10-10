ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged with murdering his 65-year-old female roommate

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 61-year-old Pensacola man is charged with murder in the death of his female roommate. James Edward Hicks was arrested Wednesday by Pensacola Police. The victim is 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams. Police say officers responded to a home on Aug. 12 in the 4100-block of Aqua Vista...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

64-year-old man hospitalized after dump truck overturns in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A 64-year-old man was hospitalized following a dump truck crash in Milton Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:30 a.m., a 2019 dump truck overturned in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 and Hollow Pine Court. Troopers say the driver of the truck...
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Navarre, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
WEAR

Police: 66-year-old man killed walking across Foley intersection

FOLEY, Ala. -- A 66-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Foley. According to Foley Police, around 5 a.m. Donald Gregory, of Foley, was walking in the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Hickory Street when he was hit by a car. Police say...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Wear News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WEAR

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy