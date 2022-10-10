E-Cite Motors (OTCMKTS: VAPR) Heating Up as EV Manufacturer Secures World Manufacturers Identifier & Builds Out EV’s (EV 222s, EV sportscar, EV Truck)

Darkpulse Inc (OTCMKTS: DPLS) is heating up after the Company announced it has closed the acquisition of an equity position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (NASDAQ: GLEE) (the “SPAC”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement with Gladstone Sponsor, LLC, and the SPAC, the Company purchased 2,623,120 shares of Class B Common Stock and 4,298,496 Private Placement Warrants, each of which is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock from the Original Sponsor, for $1,500,000. GLEE management has resigned and DPLS officer Geoff Mullins, Wayne Bale, and John Bartrum were appointed as members of the board of directors of the Company. Finally, Rick Iler was appointed as Principal Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, the Company also assumed all responsibility for all of SPAC’s public company reporting obligations. For a long time Darkpulse has been planning to spin off Optilan onto a major exchange and the acquisition of GLEE is the perfect choice. They can now do an initial business combination and an intial public offering and raise a significant amount of money to fund expansion by IPO’ing Optilan into GLEE with the bulk of OS in the new Company owned by DPLS shareholders via the Optilan dividend.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO