E-Cite Motors (OTCMKTS: VAPR) Heating Up as EV Manufacturer Secures World Manufacturers Identifier & Builds Out EV’s (EV 222s, EV sportscar, EV Truck)

Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold
BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
RELATED PEOPLE
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
CNBC
Ford unveils new F-Series Super Duty trucks designed to boost its commercial, software services businesses
DETROIT – Ford Motor is redesigning a pivotal product lineup, leaning on new software and connected data metrics, to boost profits in its commercial vehicle business. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday revealed its 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks, a lineup of vehicles ranging from large pickups to commercial trucks and chassis cabs that are used for emergency response, towing and plowing, and construction or utility work.
torquenews.com
Nio CEO: "Electric Cars Are More Profitable Than Tesla"
Nio is currently in the red, but has set itself ambitious goals. In 2030 it want to be one of the five top-selling car manufacturers in the world and measures up with Tesla. Nio is one of the Chinese car brands that want to succeed in the European market in the coming years. However, there is still a long way to go until then, because the brand is currently in the red. William Li, CEO of Nio, is nevertheless optimistic in this interview that he gave to German publication Heise Autos: by 2030 he wants to have established the company in the top 5 in the industry. He spoke extensively about Tesla and the difference between him and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
Hyundai Jumps Into Software-Defined Vehicles, Chasing Tesla
Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), the South Korean company behind Kia, Hyundai and the premium brand Genesis, has declared a new era of how it makes cars. It announced Wednesday that it’s getting into the software-defined vehicle (SDV) effort in a major way and is beginning to roll out its new Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) to enable it in more cars.
electrek.co
Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans
Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close
Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Autoblog
Sony Honda Mobility will sell 'premium' EVs in 2025
We already knew that Sony Honda Mobility will begin selling EVs in 2025 for delivery in 2026. The joint venture between the two Japanese giants was officially announced earlier in 2022, and while there are still big gaps in our knowledge of the vehicle, the companies announced that it will be a premium and "high value-added" product that's not intended for huge sales volume. Whether that means a very high price — it's not clear how much range or what kind of batteries the EV will use, either — remains to be seen. For what it's worth, Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Honda Mobility, told Nikkei Asia that it will sell the vehicle for "a reasonable amount."
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
microcapdaily.com
Darkpulse Inc (OTCMKTS: DPLS) Major Reversal Brewing as Global Leader in Advanced Laser-Based Monitoring Systems Acquires Nasdaq SPAC GLEE
Darkpulse Inc (OTCMKTS: DPLS) is heating up after the Company announced it has closed the acquisition of an equity position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (NASDAQ: GLEE) (the “SPAC”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement with Gladstone Sponsor, LLC, and the SPAC, the Company purchased 2,623,120 shares of Class B Common Stock and 4,298,496 Private Placement Warrants, each of which is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock from the Original Sponsor, for $1,500,000. GLEE management has resigned and DPLS officer Geoff Mullins, Wayne Bale, and John Bartrum were appointed as members of the board of directors of the Company. Finally, Rick Iler was appointed as Principal Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, the Company also assumed all responsibility for all of SPAC’s public company reporting obligations. For a long time Darkpulse has been planning to spin off Optilan onto a major exchange and the acquisition of GLEE is the perfect choice. They can now do an initial business combination and an intial public offering and raise a significant amount of money to fund expansion by IPO’ing Optilan into GLEE with the bulk of OS in the new Company owned by DPLS shareholders via the Optilan dividend.
Comments / 0