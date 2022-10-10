ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Scorebook Live

Listen to Episode 50 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

By Kyle Sutherland  With less than a month remaining, crunch time is upon us as there are multiple matchups this week that will have a major impact on conference seedings. Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson break it all down in Episode 50.  Listen on Spotify. 7A-Week 6 scores. (5:00) -Cabot ...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Arkansas announces several updates to men's basketball schedule

On Tuesday, the University of Arkansas released several updates to the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule, including changes to the upcoming Red-White Game this weekend, the addition of a home exhibition and set game times and broadcast designations for all seven home non-conference games. Below are the details from the official...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scorebook Live

Mills' Jabrae Shaw is Week 5 play of the week winner

Mills senior running back/defensive back Jabrae Shaw earned Week 5 Play of the Week honors. The University of Central Arkansas commit picked up an overwhelming 67.75% of the vote for his 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.  Newport’s C.J. Young was second with just over 30 percent.
OAKLAND, CA

