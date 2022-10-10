Read full article on original website
Related
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
Listen to Episode 50 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast
By Kyle Sutherland With less than a month remaining, crunch time is upon us as there are multiple matchups this week that will have a major impact on conference seedings. Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson break it all down in Episode 50. Listen on Spotify. 7A-Week 6 scores. (5:00) -Cabot ...
247Sports
Arkansas announces several updates to men's basketball schedule
On Tuesday, the University of Arkansas released several updates to the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule, including changes to the upcoming Red-White Game this weekend, the addition of a home exhibition and set game times and broadcast designations for all seven home non-conference games. Below are the details from the official...
Mills' Jabrae Shaw is Week 5 play of the week winner
Mills senior running back/defensive back Jabrae Shaw earned Week 5 Play of the Week honors. The University of Central Arkansas commit picked up an overwhelming 67.75% of the vote for his 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. Newport’s C.J. Young was second with just over 30 percent.
Comments / 0