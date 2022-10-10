Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find

HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.

When deputies ran 59-year-old Ronald Lee Hill’s name through the system, they reportedly discovered he had outstanding warrants in Moore County for failing to appear in court on one count of aiding and abetting larceny and two counts of resisting a public officer from earlier this year, and a count of misdemeanor larceny in Scotland County from 2021.

Hill’s license is also reportedly suspended.

While Hill was getting out of the vehicle, a deputy reportedly noticed “what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette” on the center console.

Hill, of Hamlet, was patted down and deputies reportedly found 2.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket. In addition to the joint, deputies reportedly found a bag with a gram of pot in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Hill, served him with the outstanding warrants and charged him with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

Hill was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $9,000 secured bond.

Online court records show Hill is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10 on the Richmond County charges, Oct. 19 on the Scotland County charges and Oct. 27 on the Moore County charges.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Hill was first convicted in 1998 of misdemeanor breaking and entering, then in 1999 of felony B&E.

His probation on the latter was revoked in 2000 when he was convicted on another count of misdemeanor B&E and he was incarcerated for a little more than five months.

In 2002, Hill was convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance. His probation was revoked several months later and he served another five months.

Hill’s probation on a 2004 conviction of violating a domestic violence protective order was revoked the following year when he was convicted on two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia (one in Moore County) and misdemeanor larceny, resulting in a three-month incarceration.

He was also convicted:

Richmond County – In 2008 of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license, getting probation; in 2011 of felony breaking and entering, receiving an 11-month sentence

Moore County – in 2008 of misdemeanor larceny, serving less than three months

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.