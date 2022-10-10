ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
BELOIT, WI
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Accident This Afternoon Off 11th Street

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering. So far, the following national […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Two Accidents Very Close To Each Other On Busy Roadway

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police announced the department won a Sustained Traffic Rnforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The STEP grant focuses money on high-visibility law enforcement and strategies aimed at preventing car crashes. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire In Middle Of Road In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
ROCKFORD, IL
Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
Boxed-Up opens storage facility in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday as the city welcomes a brand-new storage facility. Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris and state representatives welcomed Boxed-Up Self-Storage to the community. This is the facility’s sixth location in the Stateline and the first in the Belvidere area. The facility has 164 garage-style units with more than 11 different sizes and is monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.
BELVIDERE, IL
No injuries, home a total loss after Tuesday structure fire in Flagg Center

ROCHELLE — No injuries were seen and a home is a total loss after a Tuesday morning structure fire in Flagg Center, Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said. Rochelle Fire was called for a report of smoke in a house at 10312 E. Kuehl Court around 10:40 a.m. Fire officials responded to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the back corner of the house and the attic. All residents and pets in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Structure Fire On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL

