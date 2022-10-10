ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s how students can send their out-of-this-world art into space

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNsYG_0iTUD6to00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Boeing and the Space Foundation are offering an out-of-this-world opportunity for students to send their artwork into space.

“Art in the Stars” invites students ages 3 to 18 to submit digital, space-themed artwork to travel to space aboard the next Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Students are encouraged to use the theme “Breaking Boundaries in Space” and to incorporate diverse historical figures who blazed trails for those who came after them in their artwork.

Every student-artist who submits eligible artwork will receive an official “Certificate of Flight” signed by Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s flight crew representative and former NASA astronaut.

Submissions can include drawings, paintings, mixed media, and digital media pieces. All entries can be submitted electronically here between now and Dec. 16.

VIDEO: NASA, Boeing give update on crewed launch of Starliner spacecraft NASA and Boeing will update the progress of the Starliner spacecraft on Thursday. (Melonie Holt, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Art#Mixed Media#The Space Foundation#Starliner#Wftv Com Wftv#Cox Media Group
Kristen Walters

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
MELBOURNE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Boeing
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy