Here’s how students can send their out-of-this-world art into space

ORLANDO, Fla. — Boeing and the Space Foundation are offering an out-of-this-world opportunity for students to send their artwork into space.

“Art in the Stars” invites students ages 3 to 18 to submit digital, space-themed artwork to travel to space aboard the next Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission.

Students are encouraged to use the theme “Breaking Boundaries in Space” and to incorporate diverse historical figures who blazed trails for those who came after them in their artwork.

Every student-artist who submits eligible artwork will receive an official “Certificate of Flight” signed by Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s flight crew representative and former NASA astronaut.

Submissions can include drawings, paintings, mixed media, and digital media pieces. All entries can be submitted electronically here between now and Dec. 16.

