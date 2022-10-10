ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Temple vs. UCF Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

UCF (-23.5) Moneyline: UCF (-2400); Team (+1200) Location: “The Bounce House” FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL. Predicted weather at kick: 79 degrees, cloudy, 6-7 mph winds. Thursday night American Athletic Conference action dots the two-game slate of college football action. UCF’s high-octane offense against Temple’s stout defense...
Thursday Night Football NFL DFS Lineup: Will Bears vs. Commanders Bring Out the Best in Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson, and David Montgomery?

If you’re making a Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Michael Thomas Injury Update: Saints Star Receiver Expected Back in Week 6

Nothing can ruin a fantasy football manager’s season more than a lingering, limiting injury to a star. We have you covered on the latest injury report news from around the NFL. We’re diving into New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ injury update to see if he’s worth starting on your fantasy roster.
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is one of the most explosive breakout stars of the 2022 season, and by extension, his 2023 NFL Draft scouting report is drawing more and more attention. NFL teams and fans alike are looking at Abanikanda to join their ranks at the next level. But what does he truly provide, and what kind of player can he be in the pros?
NFL
Marvin Jones Jr. Waiver Wire Week 6: Should You Add Him To Play the Colts?

The 2022 fantasy football season has featured unlikely breakout performers and devastating injuries. We’re on top of the latest developments to make sure you’re in the best position to backfill roster spots and replace slumping playmakers. You don’t need to be in a prime position to win a Week 6 waiver wire claim to get a helpful boost.
NFL
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include J.D. McKissic and Justin Fields

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
CHICAGO, IL
DraftKings NY promo code backs Yankees with bet $5, win $200

Bet on the Yankees or Guardians in the ALDS with a DraftKings NY promo code. When you follow our links to register, the promo code will activate to give you 40-1 odds on your wager. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA,...
