Bakersfield looks to better understand housing needs in the community
The city of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.
CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
Ridgecrest mayor’s race focused on the future
Voters in Ridgecrest will be choosing between two candidates, Former Ridgecrest City Council member Thomas Wiknich, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Bruen.
Kern agriculture brought in a bumper crop of county revenue in 2021
The Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards has released the 2021 Kern County Agricultural Crop Report.
How much voter fraud has there actually been in Kern County?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Only about one third of ballots that go out come back. That’s when county officials start looking for fraud, ensuring votes are properly cast. They do this by validating a voter’s signature. And while there may be concern voting by mail could lead to fraud, officials say cheating is very difficult. […]
Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures
Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Going Underground Records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits one of Bakersfield's underground hot spots, Going Underground Records. Going Underground was once Bakersfield's only vinyl record shop and is now a tourist stop for many travelers all over the world. The store is known for having great records and rare finds, while also showcasing some Bakersfield music history on its very own walls.
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
Out-of-town ambulances helping Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies. These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in […]
New credit union breaks ground
Strata Credit Union held a groundbreaking event to launch the opening of a new branch in Wasco. City Council, local leaders, representatives from various dignitaries and community members attended. Vice-president of sales and membership, Jose Gonzalez, said it was an important step toward their goal of providing underserved communities like...
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
Bakersfield Now
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered […]
Kern County shelters see a surge of pets waiting for adoption
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Shelters are full right now, a sharp contrast to the height of the pandemic when adoption rates were much higher. “Right after kind of the community went back to work, back to some sort of semblance of normalcy after the pandemic, we started to see more animals coming […]
Bakersfield Now
3 plead guilty to fraud schemes involving fraudulent sales of PPE equipment, animals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A husband, wife and brother of the husband pleaded guilty today in court to separate fraud charges, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. The three were identified as: Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, all of Bakersfield. Charles...
KGET 17
Power pole down on Highway 223, expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction truck hit a power pole on Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning causing traffic delays. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. all lanes of Highway 223 are blocked in both directions for an unknown amount of time.
The search for Razzle continues
One sighting led to a moment of hope for the community, a painted Shetland pony found along the road in Shafter Tuesday morning.
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Fentanyl Cases Have Spiked in Kern County
Fentanyl cases have taken a significant rise in the streets of Kern County. Just in the month of September there had been an accident at North High School resulting in six kids overdosing on fentanyl. But this hasn’t been the only incident in Bakersfield over the course of the months. Cases are on the rise in High Schools across the country and schools are now trying to prevent the tragedy of teens overdosing and dying on this powerful drug.
