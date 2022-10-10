Read full article on original website
villagelife.com
Frentzen to lead LAFCO
Following a year-long, national recruitment process the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission recently announced that Shiva Frentzen has joined the agency as executive officer. Frentzen is a longtime El Dorado County resident and brings many years of service and experience in local government, serving communities as an elected official,...
What’s Happening: Oct. 13 and beyond
The Mission to Honor Veterans Virtual Honor Flight’s second annual trip to Washington, D.C., takes place at 8:30 a.m. at Foothills Church, 2380 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. The free event is sponsored by Visiting Angels, Pavilion at El Dorado Hills and Youngdahl Consulting. For more information email [email protected] or call Phoebie Carcot at (530) 492-6797.
Auditor, EDHCSD fight over fees
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is butting heads with a county official over landscape and lighting assessment district fees, which were purposefully omitted from residents’ tax bills sent out this fall. “Based on the information that I have at this time, I am going to require that...
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
