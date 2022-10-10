Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
Nebraska school uses COVID funding for social and emotional learning, to combat mental health issues
U.S. school systems have turned to federal funding to alleviate pressures of the pandemic as mental health crises escalate following COVID-19 protocols.
'2000 Mules' Has Radicalized The 2022 Midterm Elections
The movie has inspired groups across the country to hold stakeouts at drop boxes and to mobilize again around Donald Trump’s election lies.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0