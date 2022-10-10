Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
WCNC
Steve Wilks says firing Phil Snow was his call, names new defensive coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks says the next 12 weeks are about doing everything he can to get the team back on track after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. During his first news conference as the team's head coach, Wilks said he's confident...
WCNC
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
WCNC
NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: Bills back on top; Cowboys join top 10
DALLAS — After a handful of upset wins, ugly losses and ugly wins in Week 5, we have more shakeup in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 6. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, yet they actually moved down in this week's rankings. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans got their first win of the year in Week 5 over the Jaguars, and now there are no winless teams left. They finally move out of the 32nd slot for their efforts.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Hornets end preseason with 99-94 loss
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and five assists as Philadelphia beat Charlotte and remained undefeated in four preseason games. Mortrezl Harrell finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 16 points, converting 6...
WCNC
Baker Mayfield held out of Panthers practice again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t...
Comments / 0