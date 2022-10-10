Read full article on original website
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Did you know that National German-American Day this year will be celebrated on October 6th?. Germans are the largest legal immigrant group here in the United States. More than 40 million Americans can find their ancestry connected to Germany. Here in Florida, there are pockets of German and German-American communities...
Germany's Scholz vows solution to nuclear power dispute next week
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will resolve a dispute over nuclear power in the coming days, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, after plans to delay the nation’s nuclear phase-out beyond the end of the year exposed cracks in the coalition.
U.S. retail sales flat in September; import prices fall again
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in September as households cut back on purchases of big-ticket items amid stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.
