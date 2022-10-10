ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know that National German-American Day this year will be celebrated on October 6th?. Germans are the largest legal immigrant group here in the United States. More than 40 million Americans can find their ancestry connected to Germany. Here in Florida, there are pockets of German and German-American communities...
