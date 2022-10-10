Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
James M. Baham
James M. Baham was born April 5, 1939, in Montpelier, LA to the late Augustine and Elizabeth Anthony Baham and passed away at his home October 10, 2022. He was a resident of Natalbany and a retired business owner having owned James Furniture and Natalbany Pawn Shop on Highway 51N. James was a member of Natalbany Baptist Church who loved his Lord and his church family. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and his pets. He was a great dad with a great sense of humor. James is survived by his daughters, Debbie Baham Jones, Connie A. Baham, Norma J. Ansardi, Sherry Pearson, and Jamie Scott; grandchildren, Jennifer Marcotte, Bridgette Baham, James R. Baham, Christian Pearson, Savannah Pearson and Gage Scott; great grandchildren, Jaden Marcotte, Magdalena Marcotte, Dylan Baham, Asher Emerick, Jordan Baham, Jabari Baham, Cloee Vidrine, Emma Baham, and Jordan Jarreau; step grandchildren, Frances Peltier, Kimberley Parsons, and Robin Jones; numerous step great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. James is preceded in death by his son, Scott Brady Baham; grandson, Cody Vidrine, son in law, Ronald Jones, former son in law, Michael Wayne Vidrene; and twelve siblings. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr.
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr., at the age of 66, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Covington, and a proud resident of Bush. He is survived by his children Melissa Taylor Wall (Milton) and Robert (Robbie) Taylor Jr. (Aimee), and his father Cleveland Taylor. Robert was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kallie, Kacie Wall and Robert, Reid, and Rowan Taylor. He is survived by one brother, Perry Taylor. He is also survived by many relatives and wonderful lifelong friends.
an17.com
Charles Richard LeBell, Jr.
Charles Richard LeBell, Jr., passed away on October 3, 2022 in Slidell, LA. He was 56 years old. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl R. Booty and Mary Lea Landry Booty and his paternal grandparents Leonard C. LeBell and Anne Ewanick LeBell. He is survived by his son, Andrew Gage LeBell; his parents, Charles “Buddy” LeBell, and Carol Booty LeBell; his siblings, Aaron P. LeBell (Lindsay), Stefan C. LeBell, Anne-Jeanette LeBell, Phillip C. LeBell (Kimheak) and Julie LeBell Simpson (James); and his nieces and nephews, Kathryne LeBell, Lillian LeBell, Richard LeBell, Leland Peterson, and John Aubrey Howell.
an17.com
Elmire "MeMe" Begovich Norman
Elmire Begovich Norman affectionately known as “MeMe”, at the age of 75, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Harvey, Louisiana on September 27, 1947, to Dominick Begovich Sr. and Josephine Territo Begovich.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Joshua Paul Orso
Joshua, age 34, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Outdoors was where Joshua was most happy, especially if he was hunting, fishing, or swimming. Joshua would always go above and beyond for those he loved. He loved spoiling his nieces, nephews, and little cousins with sweets. Joshua was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
Michael Joseph Parr
Michael Joseph Parr passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 10, 1944 in Bossier City, LA at Barksdale Air Force Base to the late Myron Joseph Parr and Jeanette Dufour Parr. Mike was married to the love of his life, the late...
an17.com
Muriel Joyce Gawne Ungaro
Muriel Joyce Gawne Ungaro passed away on October 12, 2022, at her home in Abita Springs, LA. She was born on November 16, 1929, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to the late Ashley Gawne and Ann Clarke Gawne. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late John F. Ungaro. She was...
an17.com
Lillian Jones Wilson
Lillian Jones Wilson, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in Angie, LA, on Monday, September 26, 2022. A native of Buras, LA, for 65 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and homemaker. She loved cooking and her ministry work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was preceded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Sophie Luvella Watson Henderson
Sophie Luvella Watson Henderson, 86, resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Straightway COGIC, 41323 N. 11th St., Ponchatoula, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Shane Joseph McCahill
Shane, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Shane proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed watching LSU and spending time with his family. Shane adored his children and was happiest with them by his side. He was a loving son, caring father, and amazing friend who will be deeply missed.
an17.com
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Folsom, LA for over 30 years. Jack was a graduate of Warren Eastern High School and Louisiana Tech. He retired as Construction Superintendent with Louisiana Power and Light (LPL) after 50 years of service. Jack was a lifelong New York Yankee fan and was an original season ticket holder for the New Orleans Saints.
an17.com
Timonthy Allen Patt
Timonthy Allen Patt, age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Wichita Falls, Texas and a resident of Erwinville, LA. Tim’s family was his top priority, and he made it a point to spend as much time with them as possible. Some of his fondest memories were of camping with his wife and children, a tradition that he carried on with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful provider for his family and loved his job as a Coatings Manager. He was a workaholic and cared deeply about his coworkers and employees. He could always be found cooking, hunting, fishing, gardening, or woodworking. Tim was extremely generous and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Lauren Jean LeJeune Scariano
Lauren Jean LeJeune Scariano passed away on October 6, 2022 in Covington, LA. She was born on April 28, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovie J. “Sonny” LeJeune and Lorraine V. LeJeune. Lauren was the loving mother of Sunny J. Scariano Johnson (Rudy) and Stanley...
an17.com
Betty Bascle Metz
Betty Bascle Metz (formerly of Metairie) passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Thomas E. Metz. Beloved mother of Thomas A. Metz and the late Lisa Metz Saunders. Grandmother of Jonathan Saunders (Kim), Bradley Saunders (Sarah), Kristina Metz and great grandchild Logan Saunders. Mother-in-law of William (Billy) Saunders and Julie Bolden Metz.
an17.com
Leona “Lee” Berry Sbisa Collins
Leona “Lee” Berry Sbisa Collins was born in Wilmar, CA on November 17, 1935, and passed away at her home in Hammond, LA on October 9, 2022. Lee is survived by her children, Sheryl Babin, Beth Vial (Harry), Robert Sbisa (Donna), and Jeffrey Sbisa (Marc); five grandchildren, four step grandchildren, three great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of first marriage, Robert K. Sbisa, husband of second marriage, Harry W. Collins; and her parents Fred and Evelyn Adams Berry. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA. Memorial donations may be made to the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services at lumcfs.org/donate.
an17.com
Della Beth Alcorn Joseph
Della Beth Alcorn Joseph passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born on June 8, 1943 in Whitt, TX to George and Hettie Lee Cook Alcorn. Della is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hubert Joseph; and her...
an17.com
Harry “Hank” C. Kelly, Jr.
Harry “Hank” C. Kelly, Jr., passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Pascagoula, MS on December 30, 1938 to Harry Caswell Kelly Sr. and Hilda Erikson Kelly. Hank is survived his wife of 31 years, JoDean Liuzza Kelly; daughter,...
an17.com
Pauline Robinson Torrence
Pauline Robinson Torrence, age 88, was born February 17, 1934, and departed this life on October 8, 2022, at her home. Pauline was a well-known and respected member of this community. She was a faithful church member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church until her health started to decline. She was...
an17.com
Florence Spahos Hinds
Florence (Panny) Spahos Hinds, 83, of Lakeway Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 30, 1937 to Nicolaos Spahos and Eloria Zinsel. Panny married Maurice Hinds and lived in Bogota, Houston and Austin but was always a New Orleanian at heart. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice and her son Charles “Buz”.
an17.com
Rose Dominguez
How bad are the fights at Ponchatoula High School? How effective is the new discipline policy?. And Louisiana's school boards have left the national association because of the Woke policies of the organization. Plus some very good news.
Comments / 0