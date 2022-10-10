Timonthy Allen Patt, age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Wichita Falls, Texas and a resident of Erwinville, LA. Tim’s family was his top priority, and he made it a point to spend as much time with them as possible. Some of his fondest memories were of camping with his wife and children, a tradition that he carried on with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful provider for his family and loved his job as a Coatings Manager. He was a workaholic and cared deeply about his coworkers and employees. He could always be found cooking, hunting, fishing, gardening, or woodworking. Tim was extremely generous and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO