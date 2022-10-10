ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Mixed drink to go ordinance raises DUI risks in Peachtree City

I was reading the details of the new ordinance proposed at the October 6th, 2022 council meeting entitled Ordinance #1201 — Alcohol Amendment — Mixed Drink to go/Corkage. It is my understanding that the vote was postponed to allow council to review the proposed changes in greater detail and would resurface for a vote on October 20th.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

The Citizen seeks candidate responses on issues facing Peachtree City

The Citizen has emailed a set of questions to each of the five candidates for the Post 3 seat in the Peachtree City Special Election to be decided this fall. The candidates have been asked to respond by Thursday afternoon of this week so that all answers may be published no later than the first day of early voting that starts Monday, Oct. 17.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Government
City
Peachtree City, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions

Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Person
Kevin Madden
The Citizen Online

Fayette County Schools announce nominees for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Twenty-five teachers from Fayette County Public Schools have been nominated to represent their schools in the 2023 Fayette County Teacher of the Year competition. The teachers were selected by their peers through a voting process that took place at the schools. Each school-level teacher of the year is now a nominee for the 2023 Fayette County Teacher of the Year competition and will complete an essay-style application about their teaching styles, objectives, and classroom initiatives.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot

Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards

ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...

