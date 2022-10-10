Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
The Citizen Online
Mixed drink to go ordinance raises DUI risks in Peachtree City
I was reading the details of the new ordinance proposed at the October 6th, 2022 council meeting entitled Ordinance #1201 — Alcohol Amendment — Mixed Drink to go/Corkage. It is my understanding that the vote was postponed to allow council to review the proposed changes in greater detail and would resurface for a vote on October 20th.
North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment
The firm planning to remodel North Point Mall made a case for the proposed project during a meeting with residents....
The Citizen Online
The Citizen seeks candidate responses on issues facing Peachtree City
The Citizen has emailed a set of questions to each of the five candidates for the Post 3 seat in the Peachtree City Special Election to be decided this fall. The candidates have been asked to respond by Thursday afternoon of this week so that all answers may be published no later than the first day of early voting that starts Monday, Oct. 17.
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions
Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Citizen Online
Fayette County Schools announce nominees for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Twenty-five teachers from Fayette County Public Schools have been nominated to represent their schools in the 2023 Fayette County Teacher of the Year competition. The teachers were selected by their peers through a voting process that took place at the schools. Each school-level teacher of the year is now a nominee for the 2023 Fayette County Teacher of the Year competition and will complete an essay-style application about their teaching styles, objectives, and classroom initiatives.
Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans
The firm planning the $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall will display plans for the 83-acre Alpharetta prope...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newnan Times-Herald
Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot
Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Westbound I-285 lane closure will come Oct. 22
The Georgia Department of Transportation will wait a week before closing another lane on I-285 near the Ga. 400 intercha...
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockbridge holding Thursday meeting on proposed annexation
Stockbridge plans to hold another in-person public meeting Thursday to discuss the proposed annexation of several Henry ...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Comments / 1