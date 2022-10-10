ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 3

Pamela Hendrix
3d ago

parents should go down and become hall monitors to back up police and teachers! every parent should have a shift, no excuses!

Reply(1)
2
 

KRON4 News

Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Treasure Island Interview. Updated:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Girl reported missing in Lyon County

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m. Rodriguez...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Professional Student Closet gives UNR students free wardrobe upgrade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Professional Student Closet is a student-run group bringing business casual and formal clothing to campus for students in need. “If they don’t have the right clothes they need for a job interview or internship, they might not feel like they belong in that place,” said Serene Townsel, a student and organizer of the Professional Student Closet. “They might not feel like they should go for that. This is just another service for students to feel confident and ready for those opportunities they have.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County kids learn about safety while walking to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday, students in Washoe County learned about safety on the roads and the importance of incorporating healthy exercise habits into their daily lives. Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day, and to celebrate staff at Glenn Duncan Stem Academy invited students and their parents to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge. Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Understanding Nevada's Bats

J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 18 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site. The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last couple of years have been difficult for teachers but on Tuesday one local educator got a surprise that should make the tough days a little easier. The surprise celebration took place at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary in Sparks, where Governor Steve Sisolak joined State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to announce that Mrs. Connie Hall was named the 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Though today’s vacation home rental debate will be conducted in the Revolution Room at the Hard Rock 10 a.m. today, I’m not expecting anything too revolutionary. But I’ve been surprised before. County commissioners and members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board are meeting jointly at the Stateline casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to meet Ward 3 finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting members of the public to meet the finalists for Ward 3. The public is invited to submit questions for the finalists or attend one of two upcoming meet and greet events. Four finalists were selected for the position; Kyle Edgerton,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council members partner with law enforcement after recent ‘sideshows’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Reno residents are still concerned about sideshows after hundreds of people took over intersections last week. Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr and Mayor Hillary Schieve touched on this issue at a press conference late last week. They say the council hopes to partner with local and state law enforcement to prevent illegal sideshows in the future.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college. This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy