RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Professional Student Closet is a student-run group bringing business casual and formal clothing to campus for students in need. “If they don’t have the right clothes they need for a job interview or internship, they might not feel like they belong in that place,” said Serene Townsel, a student and organizer of the Professional Student Closet. “They might not feel like they should go for that. This is just another service for students to feel confident and ready for those opportunities they have.”

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO