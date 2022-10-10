Read full article on original website
Pamela Hendrix
3d ago
parents should go down and become hall monitors to back up police and teachers! every parent should have a shift, no excuses!
Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Treasure Island Interview. Updated:...
KOLO TV Reno
Girl reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m. Rodriguez...
mynews4.com
Stalled murder case now an issue in Lyon County District Attorney race
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A loving mother and an avid baseball fan. Those are just a couple of ways Sierra Ceccarelli is remembered by family and friends. It's been an agonizing six years for those who knew and loved her. Six years since she was...
KOLO TV Reno
Professional Student Closet gives UNR students free wardrobe upgrade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Professional Student Closet is a student-run group bringing business casual and formal clothing to campus for students in need. “If they don’t have the right clothes they need for a job interview or internship, they might not feel like they belong in that place,” said Serene Townsel, a student and organizer of the Professional Student Closet. “They might not feel like they should go for that. This is just another service for students to feel confident and ready for those opportunities they have.”
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County kids learn about safety while walking to school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday, students in Washoe County learned about safety on the roads and the importance of incorporating healthy exercise habits into their daily lives. Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day, and to celebrate staff at Glenn Duncan Stem Academy invited students and their parents to...
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge. Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.
KOLO TV Reno
Understanding Nevada's Bats
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 18 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site. The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last couple of years have been difficult for teachers but on Tuesday one local educator got a surprise that should make the tough days a little easier. The surprise celebration took place at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary in Sparks, where Governor Steve Sisolak joined State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to announce that Mrs. Connie Hall was named the 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
KOLO TV Reno
Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Though today’s vacation home rental debate will be conducted in the Revolution Room at the Hard Rock 10 a.m. today, I’m not expecting anything too revolutionary. But I’ve been surprised before. County commissioners and members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board are meeting jointly at the Stateline casino.
KOLO TV Reno
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to meet Ward 3 finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting members of the public to meet the finalists for Ward 3. The public is invited to submit questions for the finalists or attend one of two upcoming meet and greet events. Four finalists were selected for the position; Kyle Edgerton,...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council members partner with law enforcement after recent ‘sideshows’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Reno residents are still concerned about sideshows after hundreds of people took over intersections last week. Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr and Mayor Hillary Schieve touched on this issue at a press conference late last week. They say the council hopes to partner with local and state law enforcement to prevent illegal sideshows in the future.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college. This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.
