ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

New name for Fort Benning, other military bases approved by secretary of defense

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kl8bi_0iTUC41j00

Fort Benning is one step closer to becoming Fort Moore after Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III approved the recommendations of an independent commission tasked with removing Confederate names from bases and other Department of Defense assets.

Austin said he agreed with the findings of the Naming Commission in a memo issued Thursday and directed senior military leaders to implement its recommendations. This includes the renaming of Fort Benning and eight other Army posts.

In May, the commission recommended Benning be renamed in honor of famed Vietnam commander Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julie . For more than a year, the Moore children campaigned to rename Benning on behalf of their parents. The goal was to honor the importance of the military family. The post is currently named for Confederate general Henry Benning.

“The installations and facilities that our Department operates are more than vital national security assets,” Austin wrote in the memo. “They are also powerful public symbols of our military, and of course, they are the places where our Service members and their families work and live. The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all sworn to protect.”

The Department of Defense will not begin part of the process until a 90-day waiting period expires on Dec. 18. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act states Austin “shall implement” the plan submitted by the commission no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

“I am committed to implementing all of the Commission’s recommendations as soon as possible,” Austin said.

The other bases and their new names are:

  • Fort Gordon, Georgia becomes Fort Eisenhower

  • Fort Rucker, Alabama becomes Fort Novosel

  • Fort Bragg, North Carolina becomes Fort Liberty
  • Fort Hood, Texas becomes Fort Cavazos
  • Fort Lee, Virginia becomes Fort Gregg-Adams
  • Fort Pickett, Virginia becomes Fort Barfoot

The commission estimates that it will cost roughly $62.5 million to rename more than 1,100 assets. The estimated cost to rename Fort Benning is nearly $5 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Fort Hood#Fort Benning#Fort Bragg#Fort Pickett#Confederate#The Naming Commission#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
72
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy