clarksvillenow.com
Northwest running back makes Player of the Week for producing 213 yards against Nashville Christian
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest running back Jabaree Hinton has been awarded Clarksville Now Player of the Week for his impact on the Vikings’ ground and air game against Nashville Christian School. Northwest went up against a talented Nashville Christian squad this past Thursday night and were...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
clarksvillenow.com
Joyce Berg
Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
clarksvillenow.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Rocky Horror, Cemetery Walking Tour, Power of Words
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween fun is starting this weekend, with the opening of Rocky Horror, plus a cemetery tour. Rocky Horror Show: A loving homage to cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St. Tickets are $35, adults only. Shows will be Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
clarksvillenow.com
Dial tones to wireless in homes: How fiber internet has grown in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) Lightband has led the charge alongside Cumberland Connect to bring reliable high-speed internet to Clarksville and Montgomery County. The Internet has come a long way over the years, both in terms of access and speeds. No longer is...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
clarksvillenow.com
Put on your goggles for Experiment Week at Nature Center | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Children and parents alike are encouraged to put on their goggles and roll up their sleeves at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation for the first-ever Experiment Week. “The goal of this is just to get kids involved, let their minds expand, and realize there...
clarksvillenow.com
Friends of the Library plans Fall Used Book Sale
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
clarksvillenow.com
Govs look to bounce back from latest loss, take down rival Murray State
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay football (4-2) is set to host their rival, Murray State University (0-6), on Saturday at Fortera Stadium. The two sides collide for their 56th matchup in the series. Murray State leads the all-time series with a record of 36-19, according to the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Casey Crigger.
clarksvillenow.com
Beer-n-Braut 5K run for veteran organizations coming up this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As Veterans Day approaches, Star-Spangled Brewing Co. has organized a charity run, the Beer N Braut 5K, for two veteran organizations in the Clarksville area, sponsored by Bell Textron. This event will give everyone the chance to show their support for the Chapter 38 Special Forces...
Montgomery County leaders work toward new juvenile center; county has turned kids ‘loose’ due to bed shortage
The lack of beds at juvenile centers across Tennessee has, at times, led the courts to allow suspects to go home for the night rather than being put behind bars.
clarksvillenow.com
Billie Joyce Singleton
Billie Joyce Singleton, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Billie is the daughter of the late Rodney Harness and Pauline Brewer Harness. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel Harness and Ronnie Harness; sisters, Dorothy Ewing and Carol Backe.
clarksvillenow.com
Hiking in Clarksville: Bridges and berms on the Clarksville Greenway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Greenway, a 9-mile paved trail through the center of town, was designed to be part of the Rails to Trails initiative, based on the idea of “transforming scenic abandoned railroad rights of way and river corridors into walking and biking trails,” according to the city of Clarksville,
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
