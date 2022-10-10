CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.

