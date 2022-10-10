ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
Joyce Berg

Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
Weekend top picks: Rocky Horror, Cemetery Walking Tour, Power of Words

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween fun is starting this weekend, with the opening of Rocky Horror, plus a cemetery tour. Rocky Horror Show: A loving homage to cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St. Tickets are $35, adults only. Shows will be Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Put on your goggles for Experiment Week at Nature Center | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Children and parents alike are encouraged to put on their goggles and roll up their sleeves at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation for the first-ever Experiment Week. “The goal of this is just to get kids involved, let their minds expand, and realize there...
Friends of the Library plans Fall Used Book Sale

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.
Govs look to bounce back from latest loss, take down rival Murray State

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay football (4-2) is set to host their rival, Murray State University (0-6), on Saturday at Fortera Stadium. The two sides collide for their 56th matchup in the series. Murray State leads the all-time series with a record of 36-19, according to the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Casey Crigger.
Beer-n-Braut 5K run for veteran organizations coming up this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As Veterans Day approaches, Star-Spangled Brewing Co. has organized a charity run, the Beer N Braut 5K, for two veteran organizations in the Clarksville area, sponsored by Bell Textron. This event will give everyone the chance to show their support for the Chapter 38 Special Forces...
Billie Joyce Singleton

Billie Joyce Singleton, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Billie is the daughter of the late Rodney Harness and Pauline Brewer Harness. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel Harness and Ronnie Harness; sisters, Dorothy Ewing and Carol Backe.
Hiking in Clarksville: Bridges and berms on the Clarksville Greenway | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Greenway, a 9-mile paved trail through the center of town, was designed to be part of the Rails to Trails initiative, based on the idea of “transforming scenic abandoned railroad rights of way and river corridors into walking and biking trails,” according to the city of Clarksville,
