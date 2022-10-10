Read full article on original website
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 6?
With Matt Rhule out in Charlotte, these NFL head coaches may be starting to feel the pressure. One former NFL head coach is out of a job and others will be sure to follow by the end of the year. With David Tepper deciding he had seen enough out of...
Ron Rivera’s viral postgame exactly what Commanders fans have been asking for
The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. The season is saved, for the moment, but the win didn’t do much to inspire confidence in fans as Washington needed several Bears mishaps — including five blown trips deep in the red zone — to squeak out the victory.
Challenge awaits Miami Dolphins defense again on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will face another tough challenge on Sunday when they host the Vikings and their triple-threat WRs and a tough running back. Xavien Howard playing on Sunday is a good thing and if he can stay healthy through the game, life for the Dolphins’ defensive backs will be a little easier. Howard will likely play man-up on Adam Thielen who hasn’t had one of his typical years so far but he is still a very good receiver.
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another
It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
If Marvin Bagley III is out long, Pistons might have to go shopping
The Detroit Pistons are awaiting news about the injury to Marvin Bagley III after he left last night’s game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury. Hopefully it is just a minor sprain and MBIII will be back in the rotation soon, but if he has to miss significant time, Detroit might have to make some changes to the roster. So far, it looks promising, as early indications are that the injuries is not serious:
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing final 3 for four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr
Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Darius Carr is down to just three options. Which of them is the best potential fit for the future?. Darius Carr is a 6’3 combo guard out of Los Angeles, California, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, with 247sports having him ranked in the top 100 overall. His recruitment has been updated, with a list of three programs in the mix.
