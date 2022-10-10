Read full article on original website
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
Genetically engineered bacteria make living materials for self-repairing walls and cleaning up pollution
With just an incubator and some broth, researchers can grow reusable filters made of bacteria to clean up polluted water, detect chemicals in the environment and protect surfaces from rust and mold. I am a synthetic biologist who studies engineered living materials—substances made from living cells that have a variety...
Synthetic cells communicate with organic cells
Many things are already possible when it comes to mimicking organic cells. For example, Jan van Hest's group has developed a synthetic cell platform in which all kinds of cell aspects can be mimicked in order to better understand them. With her background in cell biology and biochemistry, Marleen van Stevendaal wanted to investigate whether it was possible for these synthetic cells to communicate with organic cells. In her thesis, she describes how she succeeded in this.
Engineers work on new material for computer chips
The amount of energy used for computing is climbing at an exponential rate. Business intelligence and consulting firm Enerdata reports that information, communication and technology accounts for 5% to 9% of total electricity consumption worldwide. If growth continues unabated, computing could demand up to 20% of the world's power generation...
James Webb Space Telescope reveals new surprises on galaxy organic molecules near black holes
Research led by Oxford University is the first of its kind to study tiny dust molecules in the nuclear region of active galaxies using early observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The study is the first U.K.-led paper to use spectroscopic data from the JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and addresses one of the biggest challenges in modern astrophysics: understanding how galaxies form and evolve.
Dissipative soliton generation and real-time dynamics in microresonator-filtered fiber lasers
Kerr microcombs are sets of equidistant spectral lines generated by pumping a high-Q microresonator with a resonant continuous-wave single-mode laser. They have arguably created a new field in cavity nonlinear photonics, with a strong cross-fertilization between theoretical, experimental, and technological research. Despite the great success of Kerr microcombs, issues such...
Machine learning predicts heat capacities of metal-organic frameworks
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are a class of materials that contain nano-sized pores. These pores give MOFs record-breaking internal surface areas, which make them extremely versatile for a number of applications: separating petrochemicals and gases, mimicking DNA, producing hydrogen, and removing heavy metals, fluoride anions, and even gold from water are just a few examples.
Physicists revisit and analyze the claims made by a 'sexist' senior scientist
The year was 2018 and physicist Fariba Karimi remembers feeling appalled and disgusted by the remarks made by a prominent male scientist during a presentation at CERN, the European nuclear research center in Geneva. "It was just unbelievable," recalls Karimi, who leads a team in computational social science at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH).
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds
Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
'Wobbling black hole' most extreme example ever detected
Researchers at Cardiff University have identified a peculiar twisting motion in the orbits of two colliding black holes, an exotic phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of gravity. Their study, which is published in Nature and led by Professor Mark Hannam, Dr. Charlie Hoy and Dr. Jonathan Thompson, reports that this...
Study shows tectonics to be main driver of hillslope 'connectivity'
Chances are good that most people reading this are situated on a hillslope, as hillslopes cover some 90% of the Earth's landmass. Hillslopes are critical landscape features that move water from ridges down to valleys, transport sediments and nutrients, and link terrestrial ecosystems with aquatic ones—facets of a hillslope's "connectivity."
DNA from sediments offers insights into the use of plants by humans in the Paleolithic Age
Under the aegis of the University of Oslo, an international research team has extracted and analyzed plant DNA from the sediments of the Armenian "Aghitu-3" cave. About 40,000 to 25,000 years ago, the cave was used as a shelter by humans of the Upper Paleolithic. A detailed analysis of the DNA shows that the cave's inhabitants may have used numerous plant species for a variety of purposes, including for medicine, dye, or yarn.
Drug discovery method identifies naturally occurring metabolite that converts 'bad' fat to 'good' fat
"Metabolism" describes the body's chemical changes that create the necessary materials for growth and overall health. Metabolites are the substances made and used during these metabolic processes—or, as a new discovery out of Scripps Research and its drug development arm, Calibr, indicates, they could also be potent molecules for treating severe diseases.
5.3 billion cell phones to become waste in 2022: report
More than five billion of the estimated 16 billion mobile phones possessed worldwide will likely be discarded or stashed away in 2022, experts said Thursday, calling for more recycling of the often hazardous materials they contain. Stacked flat on top of each other, that many disused phones would rise 50,000...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September...
Hubble spots ultra-speedy jet blasting from star crash
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have made a unique measurement that indicates a jet, plowing through space at speeds greater than 99.97% the speed of light, was propelled by the titanic collision between two neutron stars. The explosive event, named GW170817, was observed in August 2017. The blast released...
Red Alert: Massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
Astronomers from Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Montpellier have devised an 'early warning' system to sound the alert when a massive star is about to end its life in a supernova explosion. The work was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. In this new...
