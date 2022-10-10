ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest

The top health officer in Washington state’s most populous county said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Tri-City Herald

Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound

A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy