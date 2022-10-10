Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Michigan University Has a Hilarious Test for New Students
As students gear up for a new semester at a new school, they may have a checklist of things they need to do. Find your dorm room, see what student activities and clubs are available, check on your class schedule, and so on. However, Northern Michigan University has an interesting...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
'2000 Mules' Has Radicalized The 2022 Midterm Elections
The movie has inspired groups across the country to hold stakeouts at drop boxes and to mobilize again around Donald Trump’s election lies.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0