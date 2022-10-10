Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States.

Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub .

The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road quality.

Providence also made the list, coming in at number 44.

Columbia, Maryland, was first and St. Louis, Missouri, came in last.

