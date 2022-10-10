ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Five Oklahoma tribes endorse Democrat for governor

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest Native American tribes are endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister in her bid to oust sitting Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations have cited Hofmeister’s respect for tribal sovereignty — a matter of contention between the tribes and the incumbent.

Hofmeister, who serves as Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, is a former Republican who swapped party affiliations to campaign as a Democratic challenger for Stitt’s gubernatorial seat.

The Five Tribes said in a release circulated in local media that November’s gubernatorial election in the state is “the most important in generations for all Oklahomans,” and said the stakes spurred the rare collective move to endorse Hofmeister’s campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1menTJ_0iTU8un500

“When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together,” the Five Tribes said.

The Five Tribes are set to announce their backing at a press conference Tuesday, according to the release. The Monday announcement comes on Indigenous Peoples Day in the U.S.

Cook Political Report rates the Oklahoma governor race as “likely Republican.”

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Polling finds inflation is top issue influencing Oklahoma voter’s decisions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Polling by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated found that inflation is the number one issue influencing people’s decisions on who they plan to vote for. KOCO 5 wanted to hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates looking to fill Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat on how they think the government should tackle inflation. Both the Republican, Markwayne Mullin, and the Democrat, Kendra Horn, agreed inflation is an issue nearly every Oklahoma voter is facing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Tribes#Politics State#Election State#Native American#Democratic#Choctaw#Seminole Nations#Republican#Oklahomans
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

724K+
Followers
84K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy