This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
Potential harvest problem near Dickinson
The plant is a noxious weed, and it's known to grow aggressively, about two to three inches per day. It can grow between six and 10 feet tall. Their seeds can spread fast, and they are very difficult to kill.
Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
