ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
WATFORD CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy