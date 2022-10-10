Ohio History Connection to build $17 million storage center for its collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 1.8 million historic Ohio items are getting a new home.

The Ohio History Connection this week will break ground on a $17 million facility that will store and protect those millions of items in its collection.

The new Collections Care Center will be built on the northeast part of the Ohio History Center campus at 800 E. 17 th Ave., which is near the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Historic Crew Stadium.

According to information from the Ohio History Connection, construction is expected to begin this month and be completed by April 2024.

The Collections Care Center will have 16,500 square feet of storage and 12,800 square feet of offices and workspace.

