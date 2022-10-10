Read full article on original website
Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation does not protect against frailty
1. In this study, vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in heathy, older adults without vitamin D3 deficiency did not prevent changes in frailty over time. 2. Furthermore, older participants had greater increase in frailty over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Frailty is a syndrome of decreased physiologic...
Make mental health a priority
Mental health is a growing concern and an even bigger priority. According to recent studies, one in five American adults experience a mental health issue. However, mental health issues don’t just affect adults but people of all ages including children and adolescents. Mental health includes psychological, emotional and social well-being. Although mental health tends to follow significant stigmas, it’s essential to acknowledge the importance of good mental health efforts and to address ways to prioritize mental health. ...
Atezolizumab does not reduce post-resection recurrence in patients with renal cell carcinoma
1. Atezolizumab was associated with non-significantly increased disease-free survival compared to placebo (57.2 months vs. 49.5 months). 2. Serious adverse events were more numerically more common in atezolizumab (18%) versus placebo (12%). Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgery is the standard of care for localized renal cell carcinoma....
Collaborative home-based palliative care approach effective for heart failure patients
1. A regional collaborative, home-based palliative care (CHPC) program for heart failure (HF) patients was associated with 48% decrease in in-hospital death, with a number needed to treat of 3. 2. The CHPC program was also associated with shorter hospital stays, increased time to first hospital admission, and decreased rates...
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
Wellness Check: Exercise
1. In this study, technique modifications such as softer landings was shown to reduce knee injury risk by two-thirds. 2. Active (e.g. technique retraining and exercise therapy) and passive (foot orthoses, osteopathic manipulation) may reduce patellofemoral pain. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Although running is one of the most popular...
Dapagliflozin associated with reduction in cardiovascular mortality due to lower rates of death from heart failure and sudden death – Pooled analysis of DAPA-HF and DELIVER
1. In this pooled analysis of 11,007 patients with heart failure in the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials, treatment with dapagliflozin was associated with a 14% lower risk of cardiovascular death regardless of ejection fraction, due to lower rates of sudden death and HF death. 2. No difference was found between...
