Mental health is a growing concern and an even bigger priority. According to recent studies, one in five American adults experience a mental health issue. However, mental health issues don’t just affect adults but people of all ages including children and adolescents. Mental health includes psychological, emotional and social well-being. Although mental health tends to follow significant stigmas, it’s essential to acknowledge the importance of good mental health efforts and to address ways to prioritize mental health. ...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO