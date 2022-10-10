What to expect from Meta's annual VR showcase this week

A portal into the “metaverse” is opening tomorrow. Entry is accessible in 2D or VR, through the Meta Horizon Worlds.

Meta’s annual Meta Connect conference, a virtual, one day only showcase of new augmented and virtual reality technology. The day will feature tech-intros as well as developer sessions to inform developers and creators on how to navigate updates to products and tools. The whole thing will kick off with a keynote speech from Meta mastermind and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a “Developer State of the Union,” according to the event page.

Sharing the stage with Zuckerberg for talks are top players from the Virtual Reality space at Meta, including Anand Dass, director of Metaverse content applications, Chris Pruett, director of content at Reality Lab, Meta’s augmented and virtual reality company, and Yardley Pohl, director of virtual reality product. The event will close out with John Carmack, Meta’s consulting CTO and a well known game designer, giving his take on the future of technology.

The conference is free and open to the public. The developer sessions range in skill level, from experts to “everyone.” Topics will cover metaverse design, business growth, and expansion.

Meta is expected to unveil details — and possibly a sneak peak — regarding Project Cambria, their upcoming "high-end VR headset with mixed reality.” Promotions for the event tease a partial image of Zuckerberg wearing a not-yet-revealed headset, assumed to be related to Project Cambria.

This year's conference will be the ninth hosted by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as they continue to forge on in the virtual reality ecosystem. It comes as rumors continue to stir around the release date of Apple’s highly anticipated VR/AR headset. Apple has thus far not revealed much about their VR venture, but Bloomberg speculated this August that the affiliated products sport names such as “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor.”